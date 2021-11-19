Frederick County residents ages 18 and older became eligible Friday for a COVID-19 booster shot after Gov. Larry Hogan announced the state had expanded eligibility for the additional doses to include all adults.
The governor’s declaration came shortly after the Food and Drug Administration updated its emergency use authorization for boosters from Pfizer and Moderna to include all people ages 18 and older. The CDC also issued its endorsement of the boosters Friday.
“As of today, Maryland has already administered more than 800,000 booster shots, and we are immediately expanding our campaign further to include all adults,” Gov. Hogan said in a prepared statement. “As the holiday season approaches, with more travel and more gatherings, we are encouraging all Marylanders to get a booster shot and maintain their immunity.”
Some eligibility requirements still apply. Those initially inoculated with either the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna vaccine are eligible for a booster if they received their second shot at least six months ago. Last month, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended those vaccinated with the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine receive a booster two months following their first shot.
People can get any brand of vaccine for their booster regardless of which one they previously received.
“As immunity may be waning for some county residents, we hope that the additional boosters will provide more protection and prevent severe illness and deaths from COVID-19,” Frederick County Health Department spokeswoman Rissah Watkins said in an email.
Beginning Friday, boosters were available at all county clinics offering vaccines to people 12 years and older. The additional shots aren’t, however, available at clinics that are for children ages 5 to 11, Watkins said in her email.
Information about upcoming clinics in the county can be found on the Health Department’s website at FrederickCountyMD.gov/CovidVaccine. Watkins also said in her email that people can visit CovidVax.maryland.gov or contact the state’s multilingual call center, available seven days per week, at 1-855-MD-GOVAX (1-855-634-6829).
Most recent data from the county’s COVID dashboard showed nearly 82 percent of the county’s population ages 18 and older were fully vaccinated. More than 80 percent of those 12 and older were fully inoculated, as were almost 94 percent of seniors.
Of the county’s total population, more than 64 percent were vaccinated as of Friday.
But cases in the county are still adding up. Transmission is currently considered “high,” and the county’s case rate per 100,000 was more than 19.5 on Thursday, the last day for which data was available.
The case rate per 100,000 surpassed 20 earlier in the week, prompting the county’s Board of Health to call a meeting to discuss requiring masks in public indoor settings. The topic has come up in previous meetings but received little support from members, including county health officer Barbara Brookmyer, who has said the county lacks a proper way to enforce the mandate.
