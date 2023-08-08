Dear Doctors: I’m 54 years old and post-menopausal. I’ve had increasing issues with my lips for three years. At first, it felt like a persistent sunburn, and now my lips feel as if they are made of tissue paper. I’m otherwise healthy. Changing meds, including hormones, hasn’t helped. What can this be?

Dear Reader: You have described one of the symptoms that can occur in a condition known as burning mouth syndrome. In addition to affecting the lips, it also often involves the mucosal tissues inside of the mouth. These include the gums, inner cheeks, roof of the mouth, tongue and throat.

