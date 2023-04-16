George Aitken had a pretty simple plan for Sunday's Cars and Coffee car show.
“I figured I'd come and see some really cool cars,” Aitken said with a shrug.
Matthew McCollum, of Kensington, applies the first wax coat of the season onto his 1987 Porsche 911 Carrera at Sunday's Cars and Coffee car show.
George Aitken had a pretty simple plan for Sunday's Cars and Coffee car show.
“I figured I'd come and see some really cool cars,” Aitken said with a shrug.
The Frederick resident was one of hundreds who attended the show in Monrovia that served as a fundraiser for Driven to Cure, a group looking for a cure for kidney and other cancers.
Aitken said his friend was a photographer for Sunday's event, but as a self-described “car addict,” he mainly just came to check out the vehicles.
The event also had a personal connection for Aitken, who said his father died of cancer.
He's currently fixing up his dad's 1981 Avanti II, still needing to do some work on the brakes and body before it's ready to come to an event like Sunday's.
This was the third year the New Market Cars and Coffee Facebook group has done the show, with more than 300 vehicles participating, said Will Byrd, the group's founder.
Byrd got into cars as a kid, helping to fix his mother's car when they didn't have money to take it to a shop for repairs.
“Cars are in my nature, it's in my blood,” he said.
The idea for the events was a natural one when he saw all the good things that Driven to Cure did, said Byrd, who lost his father and a brother, as well as other family members to cancer.
Driven to Cure was started in 2016 by Andrew Lee when the 19-year-old college freshman was diagnosed with hereditary leiomyomatosis and renal cell cancer, a rare form of kidney cancer.
Although Andrew died in 2019, the organization passed $1 million in donations in December 2021, said Anthony Castro, a volunteer with the group.
Castro came to Driven to Cure when Andrew's father, Bruce, encouraged him to volunteer, he said.
Bruce Lee died from pancreatic cancer in December 2022, but the group presses on to try and find a cure for HLRCC and other types of cancer as well.
It's very rewarding to know that everyone in the organization is working for a good cause, Castro said.
The group's motto is “F Cancer.”
“You can said fight, fix, whatever you want it to be,” Castro said.
Kris Haley of Aberdeen said Sunday's show was the first Driven to Cure event he'd been to since the pandemic.
He brought his BMW M8 Competition, and said modifying the car was what had gotten him into cars in the first place.
“I was like, what else can I do with it other than drive it around,” he said.
Alex Diaz of Potomac brought his silver 2023 Ferrari SF90 hybrid.
He's had the car about three months, and was drawn by the history of the Ferrari company and its well-known logo.
“It's such an iconic car,” he said.
With 1,000-horsepower, the car has got plenty of muscle, but Diaz said he uses it mostly for more mundane purposes.
“I actually drive it around a lot in hybrid mode,” he said.
Sunday's event was a great chance for the Cars and Coffee group to combine its members' passion for cars with raising money for cancer prevention and research, Byrd said.
“We're just a group, and we like to do good things,” he said.
Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP
Ryan Marshall is the transportation and growth and development reporter for the News-Post. He can be reached at rmarshall@newspost.com.
