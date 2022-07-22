Another cat in Frederick County has tested positive for rabies, according to a Frederick County Health Department news release on Friday.
The cat, found near the intersection of Stottlemyer Road and Old Catoctin Road in the Sabillasville area, was taken to the Maryland Department of Agriculture lab on Friday because of its aggressive behavior, according to the release.
It is described as a young adult gray tabby.
In the health department's release, it recommends that anyone who might have had contact with the cat between July 6 and 21 talk to a health care provider and call the health department's community health services office at 301-600-3342.
Anyone who thinks their pet had contact with the cat should consult their veterinarian and notify the health department's environmental health office at 301-600-1717, according to the release.
A pet cat from Warner Road in Keymar tested positive for rabies last week.
The cat was described as an 8-month-old black domestic shorthair.
Rabies is a viral disease that mainly infects mammals and is spread through saliva, usually by a bite, according to the release. Symptoms of rabies might include fear of water, excessive salivation, failure to eat or drink, limping and other atypical behaviors, the release said.
The disease is nearly always fatal to humans, if they are infected and do not promptly receive treatment, according to the release.
