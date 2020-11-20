The Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services is tightening its COVID-19 restrictions after six members tested positive and more are quarantining.
Chief Tom Coe said three career and three volunteer members tested positive recently, and more are quarantining as a precaution. He attributes the main influx to members being exposed while they are off-duty to asymptomatic people. Since the pandemic began, there have been 11 positive cases in the department, eight of which have been career members and three of which were volunteers.
Coe said the six who recently tested positive are all home and recovering. The others have recovered and since returned to work.
“We have definitely experienced an increased number [of quarantines] over the last week," Coe said Friday. “More than half of our positive cases have been within the last two weeks."
Coe sent an email to DFRS members this week notifying them of a new mask policy and reminding everyone to follow health and safety procedures. Masks must now be worn at all times inside the fire station, with the exception of rest and meal breaks, which must be away from others, according to Coe. Previously, masks did not have to be worn at all times inside the fire station —though it was encouraged — as long as members were socially distant. Members work 24-hour shifts, he said, and the idea was to give them some relief. But with the rising number of cases across Maryland and internally, the department is ramping up protective measures.
Despite the increased concern internally, Coe says residents should not worry when they call 9-1-1. Any member who may have been exposed is relieved from duty, he said, and those who do respond to calls wear personal protective equipment in order to protect themselves and the people they serve.
“There is no increased risk to the public," Coe said.
The number of staff quarantining has not affected service, according to the chief, but contingency plans are in place.
“We’re taking every proactive safety measure possible to ensure the safety of our workforce and in turn protect the citizens we respond to," Coe said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.