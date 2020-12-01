TransIT Services of Frederick County will continue to operate without taking fares until further notice in order to limit contact between drivers and passengers.
The move is a continuation of safety protocols designed to help stop the spread of COVID-19 onboard TransIT vehicles.
The transit service has been operating without collecting fares since March, spokeswoman Kendall Tiffany said Tuesday.
The service has made several retrofits to vehicles to protect drivers and passengers as colder weather arrives, and is in the process of putting in Plexiglass dividers between drivers and passengers in all vehicles, according to a release.
All vehicles have hand sanitizer stations mounted at each door, and passengers are encouraged to use them when entering and exiting a vehicle.
Passengers should also board vehicles using the rear door, unless they need the vehicle’s lift, ramp or kneeler in order to board, according to the release.
Riders have been required to wear masks on all TransIT vehicles since April, and the service suggests that passengers should maintain an appropriate physical distance from people who are not part of their immediate household.
State and county officials have warned about a rise in COVID cases in recent weeks.
According to an announcement from the county’s COVID-19 Joint Information Center, the Frederick County Health Department is reporting that 6,949 residents have tested positive for the virus as of Tuesday, including 78 in the previous 24 hours. There have been 142 deaths in the county with COVID-19 confirmed as the cause of death.
