The COVID-19 death toll increased by two people and the number of cases rose by 93 in Frederick County Saturday.
The county's seven-day positivity rate increased from 5.4 to 5.5 percent, with 6,036 confirmed cases and 137 deaths, according to the Frederick County government website Friday afternoon.
The county's positivity rate is lower than the state as a whole. Maryland's positivity rate stood at 7.13 percent Saturday, with 179,971 cases and 4,261 deaths, according to the Maryland Department of Health.
Frederick County's case rate per 100,000 people is trending upward, following the increasingly steep incline of Maryland overall.
County residents in their 20s, 30s and 50s are tied for the greatest number of cases in their age groups, each representing 17% of Frederick's cases the week of Nov. 8 to 14.
Frederick County women are catching COVID-19 and dying from it at a slightly higher rate than men. Women make up 52.6 percent of cases and 53.7 of deaths compared to men.
While U.S. Census data shows Black residents represent about 10.7 percent of the county's population, 12.9 percent of the COVID-19 deaths have been Black residents.
Hispanic residents have contracted 20.6 percent of local cases, though Hispanic or Latino people make up 10.5 percent of the county's population.
