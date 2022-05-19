Ijamsville-based recovery center Crossroads Freedom Center is inviting supporters to a fundraiser this weekend.
The two-day event will feature food, fellowship and a concert headed by Phil Joel, a former bass player and vocalist for the Christian rock band Newsboys.
Money raised during the weekend will be helpful as the recovery center embarks on constructing a vocation center on its 16-acre campus, a project that will cost between $3 million and $4 million, said Crossroads founder Joe Tarasuk.
He and his wife, Maria Tarasuk, have been planning to build the vocation center for more than 12 years, but getting Crossroads to the solid place where it is today has “taken time,” he said.
When finished, the center will include an alternative pain management clinic, a gym and a clinic that will help residents get their nutrition and blood work in order. It’s important to help people recovering from addiction restore their physical health, as well as their mental health, Joe Tarasuk said.
“They become so depleted after they’ve been using for five or 10 years,” he said.
Since 2011, when Joe and Maria purchased the property where Crossroads stands today, Joe estimates the recovery center has helped 300 or 400 men. It helped about 60 men in the past year, he said.
Some of the program’s participants will share their stories during the second day of the fundraiser, Joe Tarasuk said. A few of the people who will be speaking have recently stopped taking Suboxone, a type of medication used to help treat heroin addiction.
Tarasuk referenced the record number of overdose deaths that happened nationwide last year. Although fatal overdoses declined in Frederick County in 2021, they increased by about 15% across the country, according to provisional data released by the federal government earlier this month.
“There’s such a battle going on that people don’t see,” Tarasuk said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.