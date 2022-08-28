In a lawn by Frederick Health Hospital, about 200 pictures of people who died from overdose waved in the breeze.
There was Jonathan B. who died at 28. There was Trevor K. who was 20. Draped over a picture of Justin S., who was 31, was a scarf representing the colors of Ireland.
“He was so proud of his Irish heritage,” Milissa Long, Justin’s aunt, said as she adjusted the scarf. Justin was living with Long when he died of an overdose.
In honor of International Overdose Awareness Day, multiple groups focusing on overdose awareness and recovery gathered Sunday for the third Annual Outdoor Commemorative Photo Display to honor those they lost to overdose.
Many weaved through the photos on the lawn to pay their respects. Many of the photos were accompanied with descriptions and kind notes. Purple was a prominent color in everything Sunday, as it represents overdose awareness.
Eric Buarque of Ellicott City knelt and posed with a photo of his son, Michael, who died of an overdose.
Buarque said his son moved to the Frederick area to be closer to two sisters.
He said the pandemic, in particular, was tough for Michael and other addicts because of resources that were more limited or unavailable.
During Michael's five-year struggle with addiction, there were times when he seemed to be finding his way, only to have setbacks. He died in 2020 at age 24.
"It's the worst pain I've ever felt," Buarque said.
Not everyone who came was there because they lost a loved one. Some were there because they know what it's like to be addicted and the bumpy road of recovery.
"I was in recovery, but I slipped but I thank God that he graced me to see another day," Jeff Thompson, 54, said.
Thompson has lived in Frederick his whole life, he said. He is a part of the men's ministry Waterboyz for Jesus choir that sang at the event.
He said he was there to cheer people on in their recovery. He encouraged people to not let addiction get the best of them and reach out to others for support.
"We all got to stay together and be there for the ones who are still in active addiction," Thompson said.
Concluding the event was a candlelight vigil that featured speakers who dealt with grief and their own loss.
Lynda Hudmon of Damascus spoke on behalf of all mothers of children with addiction during the vigil.
She thanked first responders, some of whom were present, for their heroic work to save lives, even when people later die. She said first responders might not know how grateful families are for the extra time they get with a relative who is saved after an overdose.
Hudmon said her son was revived five times. She described how a panicked family will stand in the middle of the road as rescue crews arrive, just to make sure they don't miss the house.
"It may seem to many...first responders that they are on just another overdose call. But that's not how it was for me," she said.
Hudmon's son, Anthony James, or A.J., died in 2014 at age 22. Hudmon said A.J. was in Frederick County a few times that he was revived.
The first responders were the first to light the candles. They encircled the crowd as they began lighting the candles of those in the outskirts.
As people lit their candles, a bell chimed a consistent note. A warm glow began to emanate from the crowd as more and more candles lit. The bells began to delicately play the tune “Over the Rainbow”.
As the sun set, turning the sky the same orange as the flames, some people closed their eyes. Others gazed into the flame.
But all that could be heard was the voices of people softly joining the bells in song.
Editor Andrew Schotz contributed to this story.
Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.