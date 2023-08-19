Mason Lord, 11, says he's always wanted to hold some sort of wiffle ball tournament.
He brought the idea up to his family earlier this year and suggested turning the tournament into a fundraiser for muscular dystrophy in honor of his younger brother Colby, who has the condition.
That dream became a reality on Saturday, when his family hosted an all-day wiffle ball tournament at the Walkersville Volunteer Fire Department to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
"It's really sweet the way that you pick something that your kid wants to do, and then you're like, 'Yeah, let's go for it,' and then you get this amazing turnout," said Mason and Colby's mother, Bethany Lord.
Coordinating the tournament became a family effort over the course of two months. To promote the tournament, Mason Lord made flyers which his parents posted on social media, garnering attention from people both in and out of Maryland.
Bethany Lord said the family was hopeful they could register 10 teams and raise about $500 — but a total of 28 teams registered to play in the tournament. The event made about $1,500 from registration fees alone.
Muscular dystrophies are a group of muscle diseases where muscles weaken over time, resulting in decreased mobility and more difficulty doing everyday tasks, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Colby Lord, who's now 10 years old, was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy when he was six. Since his diagnosis, Bethany Lord said the family's life has changed a lot. They had to sell their home and move to a different house because her son has difficulty going up stairs.
In addition to being a fun event and a fundraiser, Bethany Lord said the tournament was intended to raise awareness about the disease.
"This was important for us to raise awareness around what it looks like because ... if you look at him, you don't see it," she said. "[The] biggest thing is awareness, recognizing somewhat sometimes invisible disabilities."
Teams fell into different age groups or were in the family league category, which were teams made up of adults and kids. Families and friends of all ages spread out across the field next to the fire department, engaged in simultaneous games of wiffle ball.
Some teams came from within Frederick County and other counties in Maryland, while others traveled from other states like Pennsylvania.
The Amazing Minions hailed from Glenwood in Howard County and donned yellow shirts with a minion face on the front from the "Despicable Me" film series. Katie Sivak said her kids already played wiffle ball for fun and pulled the team together to participate.
Two of the Amazing Minions players, Juliana Shafer and Amelia Miller, sat together during the tournament and watched their team play. Miller plays wiffle ball in her backyard with her brothers, as well as softball, and joined the team because she's friends with Sivak's daughter.
"I thought, 'Hey, I can be with my friends and I get to play wiffle ball.' It's like all in one," Miller said.
Several other teams echoed Miller's sentiments, saying the tournament was a chance to have a good time playing the sport with their friends.
Another team, Bombs and Hot Moms, traveled to the tournament from Hanover, Pennsylvania. The team was made up of several boys while their mothers were tasked with coaching them.
Whitney Mauriello was a team coach for Bombs and Hot Moms, and she said the entire day had been a great experience. In addition to getting to spend time with her son and coach the players, the tournament held a special place in Mauriello's heart.
Mauriello said one of her own sons experiences seizures, and she wanted to support the Lord family through participating in the tournament. She said the team chose green for the color of their shirts because it's the color of the ribbons for muscular dystrophy awareness.
"[The fundraiser is] what made us do it," Mauriello said. "It makes it even more special to really do something for another family who has struggled."
