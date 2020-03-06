While most of the attention to infectious diseases is on COVID-19, another respiratory illness sickened approximately 2,500 Maryland residents between Feb. 22 and Feb. 29.
There have been 38,947 cases of influenza in Maryland so far in the flu season, according to the Maryland Department of Health’s weekly flu report. The most recent numbers were from the week ending Feb. 29.
It is unknown if any of the cases of flu were in Frederick County. The state health department has denied several News-Post requests for flu data in the county, citing a medical privacy law and state codes against giving out information that might identify patients.
The majority of the 2,491 flu cases between Feb. 22 and 29 were type A, according to the flu report. This is a shift in the flu season, which started off with a majority of Type B flu cases.
There were 42 adult deaths due to flu and five pediatric flu-related deaths. The flu has required 3,350 people to be hospitalized so far in the season.
The flu season usually ends around April or May.
Dun Dun DUN! Why are democrats suddenly so concerned about insignificant states when they say 20 times worse!...yeh, than something that kills .003%? Its so hilarious you realise its Get Trump hysteria. Everyone is gonna be okay. We have someone in office that isnt thinking Blame American first, then make them pay for it all. Cheers
Looks like the seasonal flu is more deadly in Maryland that the coronavirus. Where is the panic about that?
Your decimal point is off by 3 columns. Cheers.
Why? Ask Dr. Kong. It now spews medical advice without a license.
Sad thing is, fc, like everything, they put more stock what the dump spews than experts.
