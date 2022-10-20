Fort Detrick researchers, who previously published important studies on the behavior of Ebola, Marburg and other viruses, recently became the first scientists to detect monkeypox virus in tissue samples from monkey testes.

The research team, based at the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases in Frederick, also found preliminary evidence that the virus can continue to be detected in monkey testes even after it has cleared from most other organs and healed skin lesions.

