Fort Detrick researchers, who previously published important studies on the behavior of Ebola, Marburg and other viruses, recently became the first scientists to detect monkeypox virus in tissue samples from monkey testes.
The research team, based at the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases in Frederick, also found preliminary evidence that the virus can continue to be detected in monkey testes even after it has cleared from most other organs and healed skin lesions.
What hasn’t been clear, however, is whether the virus can be replicated in the testes or transmitted through semen, according to the release.
The scientists’ recent findings show that the monkeypox virus could be shed into the semen of monkeys at the peak of their infection, as well as when the infection is gradually declining, said Xiankun (Kevin) Zeng, the study’s senior author.
That means men may be able to spread monkeypox to others through their semen, Zeng said.
But while monkeypox could be a virus with the potential for sexual transmission, Zeng stressed that it is not a sexually transmitted infection.
Unlike for STIs like gonorrhea, genital herpes and syphilis — which are mainly transmitted through sex — monkeypox can also be spread through forms of close contact that aren’t sexual.
“As a scientist, we want to bring the message to the people very clearly, and at the same time, we don’t want to bring the stigma to a certain group of people,” Zeng said. “That’s very important.”
Monkeypox, a disease that can cause pimple- or blister-like rashes and fever, among other symptoms, began spreading in the U.S. in the middle of May. The number of daily new cases nationwide peaked during the summer, but has been dropping during the last two months.
As of Thursday, there have been 27,835 confirmed cases of the virus in the U.S. Seven hundred of these cases have been reported in Maryland, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Maryland Department of Health does not report an exact case count for jurisdictions with fewer than 10 monkeypox cases. Frederick County is among these jurisdictions, according to the department’s monkeypox dashboard.
Zeng and his colleagues began their research in late May, using archived tissue samples taken from the testes of crab-eating macaques about a decade ago.
Their samples included tissue taken from 21 monkeys who had died from the virus and 20 monkeys who survived.
In the monkeys who died, the scientists detected monkeypox virus in the interstitial cells and seminiferous tubules of the testes — sites of sperm production — and in the epididymal lumina, a site of sperm storage and maturation.
Of the samples taken from the 20 monkeys who survived the virus, two showed that the virus remained present in the creatures’ testes at the time they were euthanized, weeks after their initial infection.
One monkey was euthanized 21 days after being infected, and one was euthanized 37 days after being infected.
Because researchers used archived tissues, however, they weren’t able to isolate the virus from the samples they studied. That’s a step, Zeng said, that scientists would need to take to say with more certainty whether the virus present in testes is infectious, especially after an animal’s skin lesions heal.
“If we wanted to show people, ‘This is infectious,’” he said, “you have to isolate.”
Additionally, the monkeys that Zeng and his colleagues analyzed in their study demonstrated a more lethal and severe disease caused by the virus than has been observed in humans. The monkeys also were infected with a different type of monkeypox than what has been circulating in the current outbreak.
In the future, Zeng said, the research team hopes to work with another USAMRIID lab also studying monkeypox.
In doing so, Zeng and his colleagues hope to conduct further research to determine whether the virus detected in semen is infectious, and how long it takes for the virus to clear completely from the testes.
