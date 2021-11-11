When Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins and a few friends gathered weekly for breakfast at a local eatery years ago, he noticed a pattern occurring across the street.
As Jenkins ate his eggs and sipped his coffee every Saturday, he’d watch what looked to be many of the same people visiting the methadone clinic week after week, month after month.
So when Jenkins was invited to speak at a local forum Thursday on the rise of fentanyl, he had a question for the recovery community experts around him: How effective is medically assisted treatment? Admitting he’s no expert in that area and someone who’s never been a big believer in medically assisted treatment, Jenkins sought to learn more from the panel.
Howie Newton, community outreach coordinator for evidence-based medication-assisted treatment facility Ideal Option, offered an analogy. If a person with diabetes who’s been taking medication and doing well suddenly scarfs down a half dozen donuts and a pint of ice cream, would the doctor take away the meds they need?
As to the clinic Jenkins mentioned, Newton confidently estimated most of the people coming back repeatedly are leading productive lives, committing fewer crimes and spreading fewer diseases because they have a safe place to get help.
Panelist Sean Nicholson, who is in long-term recovery, said every person’s recovery process is different.
“To get sober, to get clean, you need structure,” Nicholson said. He is director of community and business relations at The Orenda Center of Wellness, an addiction treatment center in Frederick.
Nicholson said he’s tried and failed in recovery before, and it was important for him to have opportunities to try again.
“I think hope and compassion is the solution,” Nicholson offered.
Jenkins agreed that agencies such as his must continue to work with community partners to find solutions to the opioid epidemic and fentanyl crisis.
“I’m a believer of the user does not belong in jail,” Jenkins said.
The sheriff detailed drug trends Frederick County has experienced over the past 30 years, such as the rise of heroin in 2012 and the prevalence of crack cocaine in the late ’80s and early ’90s. Police are seizing record amounts of fentanyl nowadays, he said, and he expects to see a wave of counterfeit pills coming to the area. Jenkins also cautioned crystal meth could become a big issue locally.
Frederick Mayor Michael O’Connor, citing numbers from the Frederick Police Department, said the city has experienced 94 overdoses in 2021 compared to 106 at the same point one year ago. He said the city is getting ready to launch a law enforcement assisted diversion program next year.
“Once you’re in the [criminal justice] system, it’s really hard to get away from the system,” O’Connor said, so the Frederick police would like to help through diversion.
While panelists agreed the COVID-19 pandemic was especially hard for those with addiction, there were also some benefits that came about through necessity, such as telehealth.
Chloe Nichols, a certified nurse practitioner that works with Ideal Option, said in the past, new patient visits had to be held in-person. But when the pandemic struck, Nichols was unable to see people in-person.
“I think that did help us reach a lot of people we wouldn’t have,” she said.
When it comes to treatment, Nichols said fentanyl addiction is much harder to treat and stabilize than heroin. It’s a deeper addiction, she said. While traditionally, a person needs to be off fentanyl for at least 24 hours to begin buprenorphine treatment or they’ll experience extreme withdrawal, Nichols said she’s found success though micro initiation. Through this method, a patient can have recently used fentanyl but begin treatment with a tiny dose of buprenorphine. Over five days, the buprenorphine dose increases while, ideally, the fentanyl use decreases.
Panelists continued their conversation sharing their experiences in the recovery community during the worst of the pandemic. They offered advice and shared opinions on ways to work together. The forum reached a tone of gratitude as Nicholson described how he can always expect a quick response from the mayor or sheriff when he needs them.
“We have some great people here in this community,” Nicholson said. “We’re fortunate.”
