A fox found near the Camp Misty Mount area near Thurmont has tested positive for rabies, according to the Frederick County Health Department, citing a report from the Maryland Department of Health Rabies Laboratory.

The fox was collected on Saturday after being seen roaming in Catoctin Mountain Park and Cunningham Falls State Park and hanging around the camp area for several days, the Health Department said in a news release on Tuesday.

mrnatural1
Some additional info:

"Call your provider right away after an animal bite or after being exposed to animals such as bats, foxes, and skunks. They may carry rabies. Call even when no bite took place. Immunization and treatment for possible rabies are recommended for at least up to 14 days after exposure or a bite."

https://www.mountsinai.org/health-library/diseases-conditions/rabies

hugvj

Thank you, mrnatural1. Very good advice.

Fredginrickey

👍🏻 Good advice.

