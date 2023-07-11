A fox found near the Camp Misty Mount area near Thurmont has tested positive for rabies, according to the Frederick County Health Department, citing a report from the Maryland Department of Health Rabies Laboratory.
The fox was collected on Saturday after being seen roaming in Catoctin Mountain Park and Cunningham Falls State Park and hanging around the camp area for several days, the Health Department said in a news release on Tuesday.
Rabies is a viral disease that mainly infects mammals and can be spread through the infected animal’s saliva, usually through a bite.
Symptoms of rabies in animals include fear of water, excessive salivation, failure to eat or drink, limping, unusually friendly or aggressive behavior, or any other atypical behavior, according to the health department.
The disease, if left untreated, is nearly always fatal in humans.
The department recommends that anyone who may have had contact with the fox between June 24 and July 8 consult their health care provider and notify the county’s Health Services Office at 301-600-3342.
If individuals suspect their pets had contact with the fox, the department recommends consulting a veterinarian and notifying the county’s Environmental Health Office at 301-600-1717.
(3) comments
Some additional info:
"Call your provider right away after an animal bite or after being exposed to animals such as bats, foxes, and skunks. They may carry rabies. Call even when no bite took place. Immunization and treatment for possible rabies are recommended for at least up to 14 days after exposure or a bite."
https://www.mountsinai.org/health-library/diseases-conditions/rabies
Thank you, mrnatural1. Very good advice.
👍🏻 Good advice.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.