Kenny Melnick was a young man when a report chronicling the first cases of an illness that would eventually become known as AIDS appeared in the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s weekly public health digest.
Forty-one years later, Melnick — a 60-year-old member of the LGBT community — remembers the language used to describe the disease in the early stages of the outbreak.
Doctors initially called it “GRID,” or “Gay-Related Immune Deficiency.” The federal government, under President Ronald Reagan, dragged its feet on responding to the epidemic. The illness was alternately ignored and mocked by members of the media and the public, and cast as “God’s judgment” on gay people by social conservatives.
“The legacy continues,” said Melnick, a disease intervention specialist at the Frederick County Health Department. “There’s still a lot of stigma related to HIV, which prevents people from seeking care, from staying engaged in care, from getting tested.”
Lately, Melnick has been involved in the local response to another outbreak that started among men who have sex with men — monkeypox.
And this time, community health advocates and Health Department staff members say they’re determined to avoid making the same mistakes made more than four decades ago.
“We know what it looks like to do this badly,” Health Department spokeswoman Rissah Watkins said. “And we really, really don’t want to do that to anyone in our community.”
There were 11,177 confirmed cases of monkeypox in the United States as of Monday, according to the CDC.
In Maryland, there were 275 cases. The Maryland Department of Health is not providing county-level data, though it will soon start reporting cases by region, David McCallister, a spokesman for the department, wrote in an email.
So far, most cases of the virus have been among men who reported having recent sexual or intimate contact with other men. This population made up 94% of cases with available data from May 17 to July 22, according to a report released earlier this month by the CDC.
But public health experts have stressed that anyone can get the virus, regardless of gender or sexual orientation.
“HIV doesn’t discriminate. Nor does monkeypox,” said Rebecca Coyle, a community health outreach worker at the local Health Department.
Symptoms of monkeypox can include a fever, headache, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion and a pimple-like rash that can appear on multiple body parts.
Though more than 99% of people who catch the disease are likely to survive, people with weakened immune systems, young children, people with a history of eczema and people who are pregnant or breastfeeding may be more likely to get seriously ill, according to the CDC.
Monkeypox can be spread by sex, but it is not a sexually transmitted disease. The virus can also be transmitted through other forms of close personal contact, including kissing, cuddling, hugging and sharing blankets or towels.
People aren’t at risk of catching the virus in the grocery store or a department store changing room, Watkins said. But that doesn’t mean monkeypox is a problem the public can ignore.
The Health Department has been working with The Frederick Center, an advocacy organization, to make sure its messaging around the virus is appropriate and doesn’t stigmatize members of the LGBTQ community, Watkins said. The department has also spoken with the leaders of local businesses and organizations frequented by members of the community, and distributed flyers to them.
Alex Biggus, director of the Frederick HIV Coalition, said he’s been pleased with the way the local health department has responded to the outbreak. But the federal government’s response has left him feeling frustrated.
The first monkeypox cases associated with the current outbreak were identified in America in May, but the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services didn’t declare the spread of the virus to be a public health emergency until earlier this month.
The vaccination supply also remains low. Though the U.S. had some 20 million doses of a smallpox vaccine — which is also effective against monkeypox — in its federal stockpile less than a decade ago, most had expired by the time monkeypox started spreading in the country this year.
In a news release published on Aug. 2, the Maryland Department of Health said it’s only received enough doses to immunize 3,202 people. The Frederick County Health Department has received a “small batch” of these doses, Watkins said earlier this month.
The federal government was also slow to clarify that the virus doesn’t only affect gay people, Biggus said. Just like with the HIV and AIDS epidemic, he said it’s felt like it’s been up to the LGBTQ community to share public health messaging.
“It’s always much less urgent when it’s LGBT people,” Biggus said.
Some far-right politicians, such as U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, have promoted false claims that monkeypox is only spread by gay sex. And Biggus worries the rhetoric will only get worse if children start catching the virus when the school year begins.
“If there is monkeypox in the schools, they’re going to say, ‘Gay people harmed children. Gay people are sex offenders,’ ” he said.
Public health experts have to strike a balance in their messaging, Biggus said.
While stressing that anyone can catch the virus, they have to acknowledge that right now, the outbreak is mostly hurting the gay community, he said.
Similar to the way seniors and immunocompromised people were prioritized for the COVID-19 vaccine, LGBTQ people should be prioritized in the response to the monkeypox outbreak.
“I would really love to see people have that sense of urgency,” he said. “Galvanize and get serious about it. And then, once those resources are accumulated, get them to where we need them to be.”
