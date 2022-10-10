Monkeypox Vaccine at Frederick Health
Buy Now

Vials and a box for the smallpox and monkeypox vaccine are displayed at the Frederick County Health Department.

 Staff file photo by Katina Zentz

The Frederick County Health Department is scheduled to host a monkeypox vaccine clinic on Wednesday at Frederick’s Evangelical Reformed United Church of Christ on West Church Street.

Up to 130 doses of the two-shot vaccine will be available at the clinic, which will be held from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., health department spokeswoman Rissah Watkins said.

Follow Angela Roberts on Twitter: @24_angier

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription