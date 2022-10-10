The Frederick County Health Department is scheduled to host a monkeypox vaccine clinic on Wednesday at Frederick’s Evangelical Reformed United Church of Christ on West Church Street.
Up to 130 doses of the two-shot vaccine will be available at the clinic, which will be held from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., health department spokeswoman Rissah Watkins said.
Although the health department recommends that people make an appointment to receive a vaccine, walk-ins are also welcome on a first-come, first-served basis, Watkins said.
At a vaccine clinic on Oct. 4 at The Frederick Center, the health department administered 13 shots, Watkins said.
As of Monday, there were 682 monkeypox cases in Maryland, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Maryland Department of Health is tracking monkeypox cases reported across the state on a public dashboard, but it is not reporting the case count for jurisdictions with fewer than 10 cases.
There were fewer than 10 cases in Frederick County as of Friday, according to the state’s dashboard.
Follow Angela Roberts on Twitter: @24_angier
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.