Frederick County health officials are preparing to vaccinate children ages 5 to 11 after the Food and Drug Administration on Friday expanded emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to that age group.
Local health leaders expect the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to issue its approval and recommendations within weeks, according to a county news release. A key CDC advisory committee is scheduled to meet Tuesday to issues its recommendations.
“During this current Delta wave, we’ve seen that children can get infected and transmit COVID-19,” Frederick County Health Officer Barbara Brookmyer wrote in an email to the News-Post. “Vaccinating more children can help reduce community transmission.”
Once federal approval and guidance is offered to local officials, parents and guardians will have a few options for where to bring their children to get vaccinated. Clinics will be held in some Frederick County public elementary schools during afternoons and early evenings by appointment.
Frederick County Public Schools hasn’t released the dates and locations of the clinics, but officials will publish details through Find Out First emails, according to the Health Department’s release. The clinics will be open only to children ages 5 to 11.
The Health Department will also hold clinics for the younger age group at 800 Oak St., off Himes Avenue in Frederick. Scheduling information will be posted at FrederickCountyMD.gov/CovidVaccine. All children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to receive their shot, whether at a school or at the Oak Street location, officials said.
As of Friday, 64 percent of the county’s population was vaccinated, slightly below the statewide proportion of 66 percent. The county’s transmission level continues to be “high,” and the latest seven-day case rate from the county’s COVID dashboard was more than 16 per 100,000 residents, compared to 12.5 per 100,000 statewide.
Brookmyer pointed out children aren’t exempt from the risks this coronavirus wave poses.
“While COVID-19 is not as deadly in younger people than in older people," Brookmyer said in an email, "being vaccinated helps children avoid the potential long-term impact of COVID-19, as well as severe illness and death.”
Booster shots
Booster shots have been recommended for those 18 and older who were vaccinated two or more months ago with the Johnson & Johnson shot, according to Thursday news release from the Health Department. Eligible individuals can choose whether to receive Pfizer or Moderna for their booster dose.
Boosters are less widely available to those vaccinated with Pfizer or Moderna. Those eligible have to have been vaccinated at least six months ago and are 65 or older or are at least 18 and have underlying medical conditions, live in long-term care settings or work or live in high-risk settings, according to the release.
The FDA and CDC have authorized mixing and matching for booster doses, and those eligible may choose Pfizer or Moderna for their booster, regardless of what they initially received.
