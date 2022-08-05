As monkeypox cases increase in Maryland, the Frederick County Health Department said it received a “small allocation” this week of the vaccine approved to protect people from the virus.
The state had received enough doses of the two-dose Jynneos vaccine as of Tuesday to vaccinate 3,202 patients, according to a news release from the Maryland Department of Health earlier this week.
Though jurisdictions in the state with more reported cases of the virus received more doses of the vaccine, each jurisdiction got a “small batch,” Frederick County Health Department spokeswoman Rissah Watkins said on Friday.
She and Megan Hyrkas, a Health Department staff member who is leading the local monkeypox response, declined to give an exact number of doses the county has received.
They are awaiting guidance on how to allocate the doses the Health Department has received, Watkins said.
Of the 7,102 monkeypox cases that were reported nationwide on Friday, Maryland reported 162, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Tuesday, the state was reporting 129 cases of the virus.
The state Health Department is not currently reporting monkeypox cases on a county-level basis.
Symptoms of the disease can include a fever, headache, chills, fatigue and a rash that can look like pimple-like bumps on many parts of the body.
On Thursday, the federal government declared a public health emergency over the monkeypox outbreak, which began in the country in mid-May. The first monkeypox case in Maryland was announced on June 16.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ decision to call monkeypox a public health emergency could wind up having funding attached to it, Watkins said. But for now, it hasn’t affected the local response to the outbreak.
“This is one of the reasons I would strongly make the case for the need for consistent and sufficient public health funding,” she said. “Because we need to be able to have these scalable departments and staff ready to go whenever something happens — before money gets allocated to a specific response.”
The Biden administration has been criticized for the limited federal supply of the monkeypox vaccine. Additional doses may not be available until the fall, according to the state Health Department’s news release on Tuesday.
For now, Maryland is prioritizing vaccinating people who have been exposed to monkeypox in the previous two weeks. People who think they may have been exposed to the virus should contact their primary care doctor, Hyrkas said.
Frederick County’s contact tracing team is also ready to reach out to people who have been diagnosed with monkeypox to determine who among their contacts could be eligible for the vaccine, Hyrkas said.
“[Monkeypox] doesn’t spread as quick as COVID,” she said. “So, if we can get those close contacts vaccinated, hopefully it will help prevent the spread from going too crazy.”
The virus mostly spreads through intimate, prolonged skin-to-skin contact, but it is not a sexually transmitted infection, Hyrkas said.
And even though most cases have been reported among men who have sex with men, anyone can get infected with the virus, she said.
“If we don’t catch it soon, it’s gonna spread even further,” she said.
Frederick County does not currently have a system where people can preregister to receive a monkeypox vaccine, Watkins said. But the county has the ability to set one up, if it is advised to do so.
She encouraged people to text “Monkeypox” to 888777 to receive updates about the county Health Department’s response to the outbreak and vaccination plan.
