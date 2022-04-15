Frederick’s COVID-19 state of emergency ended Friday after more than two years, a change that will affect when residents must pay their water bills and landlords can increase rents, among a variety of other factors.
City residents with balances on their water or sewer bills issued during the COVID-19 pandemic will have a month to pay them or make arrangements with the city, Mayor Michael O’Connor said.
Friday’s announcement meant that the extension of due dates for bills, permits, licensures and citations will end after 30 days. The affected deadlines include:
- Water and sewer bills issued after Friday will be due by the date on the bill, with shutoffs and interest accumulating according to the city’s code.
- Parking citations will be due within 30 days after the end of the state of emergency.
- A city ordinance that prohibited landlords from raising rent on residential properties will expire on Aug. 2.
Residents with outstanding balances from bills issued during the pandemic should contact the city’s finance department to address the charges.
No one could have imagined the changes they would see when COVID began more than two years ago, O’Connor said.
City employees moved to teleworking, meetings moved to a virtual environment and then a hybrid model of in-person and virtual, and the city set up pop-up dining options for restaurants.
“Twenty-five months later, I remain in awe of the work that our employees [did], and the persistence of our communities, residents, businesses, and non-profits to push Frederick forward and get us to where we are today, a Frederick that is resilient and perseveres, something I know will continue,” O’Connor said.
But he reminded residents that caution still needed to be taken. More than 500 Frederick County residents have died from COVID, and 26 residents had tested positive in the past 24 hours, he said.
“While we are announcing the end of the state of emergency, I want to be clear that this does not mean that COVID-19 is behind us. We are still in the midst of a global pandemic, and while the metrics remain positive in our community, we have seen several times how quickly these numbers can change,” he said.
