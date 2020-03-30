Gov. Larry Hogan announced Monday morning that he would enact a stay-at-home order, effective at 8 p.m.
Outside of essential activities, such as going to an essential job, grocery shopping or going to the pharmacy, people are to stay at their homes. They may go for walks, runs or bike rides outside, although they are to practice social distancing.
Frederick Uncut producer Heather Mongilio recaps the latest COVID-19 news, as well as news the past week in Frederick County.
Podcasts are posted on www.fnppodcasts.com and are available via iTunes, Google Play and other podcast apps.
— Staff reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.