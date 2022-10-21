NARCAN Training
Buy Now

Jessica Ellis, the manager of harm reduction and diversions programs at the Frederick County Health Department, explains how to use Narcan nasal spray during a training session.

 Staff photo by Ric Dugan

Everywhere Jessica Ellis goes, she keeps a tiny nasal spray canister in a pocket of her purse.

Packaged in plastic and foil, the device weighs no more than 2 ounces. But, if administered correctly, Narcan — the intranasal form of naloxone, a drug used to treat opioid overdoses — can save a life.

Follow Angela Roberts on Twitter: @24_angier

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription