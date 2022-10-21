Everywhere Jessica Ellis goes, she keeps a tiny nasal spray canister in a pocket of her purse.
Packaged in plastic and foil, the device weighs no more than 2 ounces. But, if administered correctly, Narcan — the intranasal form of naloxone, a drug used to treat opioid overdoses — can save a life.
“The reality is, everyone should carry Narcan,” said Ellis, manager of harm reduction and diversions programs at the Frederick County Health Department. “It doesn’t matter if you think that you would have the opportunity to use it or not. You never know where you’re going to be, where you might need to use it.”
Medical experts far and wide, including the United States surgeon general, agree.
For the past eight years, employees at the local health department have been working to teach as many Frederick County residents as possible how to respond to and prevent overdoses.
Last year, the department trained 959 people in responding to overdoses, according to data provided by Ellis.
Now, she said, the department appears to be reaching more people. From the start of 2022 through the end of August, the department had trained 1,664 people.
The overdose response training team offers virtual training sessions every Friday at 1 p.m. and on the second Wednesday of every month at 6 p.m., Ellis said.
Employees also offer training sessions during staff meetings and lunch breaks at workplaces and attend community events, where they distribute Narcan and teach people how to use it.
Earlier this month, Ellis trained a Frederick News-Post reporter how to administer Narcan and respond to an overdose.
The session, which lasted about 35 minutes, covered the state of the opioid epidemic in Frederick County, the science of overdoses, how to tell whether somebody is overdosing and what to do to help them.
Symptoms of an overdose include someone not breathing and their lips or fingertips turning blue or purple. Another symptom the health department has tried to emphasize, Ellis said, is loud snoring and gurgling noises.
“Unfortunately, there have been cases where someone has been mistaken and sleeping, and then they do fatally overdose as a result,” she said. “We’ll tell people, especially if you know that person has a history of drug use, if you hear that loud snoring and that gurgling sound, check on them.”
“Because,” she continued, “the worst thing that can happen is you wake them up, and they can go back to sleep. They can’t wake up from a fatal overdose.”
Trainers always advise people to administer Narcan, even if they don’t know whether somebody is having an overdose, Ellis said. If it’s not an overdose, naloxone won’t harm the person. Side effects are minimal and rare from the medicine, and it is safe for children and pregnant women.
Under Good Samaritan laws, people who administer naloxone to someone they believe is experiencing an overdose don’t have to worry about getting in trouble. You can’t be held liable for a good-faith attempt to save someone’s life, Ellis said.
And if there is drug paraphernalia around, Ellis said, nobody — including the person who overdosed, the person who administered aid and others nearby — should be arrested, charged or prosecuted.
The reception to harm-reduction programs — which accept that people will engage in high-risk behaviors, and attempt to reduce the negative consequences associated with those behaviors — has become more normalized, Ellis said.
“I don’t know if it’s just more of a discussion. I don’t know if the opioid crisis and loss of lives has helped people realize that we need to try things differently and take a different approach,” Ellis said. “I’m not really sure, but views and thoughts have changed in a very positive direction.”
Cheryl Ford-English, a peer recovery specialist for the Mental Health Association of Frederick County, was doubtful when she first heard about safe houses — medically supervised facilities where people can inject drugs.
“I just thought it was the craziest thing in the world to do,” she said with a laugh.
But as she learned more about the philosophy behind harm reduction strategies, she said, she became more supportive of them.
Now, she offers overdose response training, often alongside Ellis.
“We just don’t want anybody to perish,” she said. “At least they can do [drugs], but still live. Still live. Still be alive, still be here to go on to the next day.”
“And,” she added, “just hoping that one day, something happens or something sparks them to not want to use.”
