The Frederick County Health Department is partnering with The Frederick Center on Tuesday to host a monkeypox vaccination clinic — the first one it is offering at a site other than the health department’s offices on Montevue Lane.
There will be 24 doses offered at the clinic, Melanie Curtis, lead of the health department’s monkeypox response, said in a statement emailed by health department spokeswoman Rissah Watkins.
Since August, the health department has administered 64 doses of the two-dose vaccine, said Curtis, a registered nurse who is the health department’s disease surveillance and outbreak coordinator.
That includes both first doses and second doses, she said.
The health department previously hosted clinics at its headquarters on Montevue Lane. The clinic at The Frederick Center will likely be the largest one it’s hosted yet, Watkins said in an interview.
Working with community organizations like The Frederick Center — which advocates for and supports LGBTQ people and their families — allows the health department to reach as many people as possible, Watkins said. So does offering clinics at different times and locations.
The Frederick Center has previously offered COVID-19 vaccines at community clinics, said Glorie Cassutto, support program coordinator for the center.
Now, Cassutto is grateful that the nonprofit is also able to offer vaccines for monkeypox — especially considering that some members of the LGBTQ community are at a particularly high risk for catching the virus.
During the current monkeypox outbreak in the United States, which started in May, high rates of the virus have been reported among gay, bisexual men and other men who have sex with men, as well as transgender and nonbinary people.
But monkeypox isn’t confined by gender or sexuality. Anyone can catch the virus through close, personal contact, regardless of how they identify.
Symptoms of the virus can include a fever, headache, chills, exhaustion and a pimple- or blister-like rash that can appear on multiple body parts.
As of Friday, the Maryland Department of Health reported that 6,497 people have been vaccinated against the virus in the state. Last month, the state health department expanded eligibility requirements for who can get vaccinated against monkeypox; now, anyone at high risk of infection can get a shot.
The state health department is tracking monkeypox cases reported across the state on a public dashboard. It isn’t reporting the case count for jurisdictions with fewer than 10 cases.
There were 662 confirmed monkeypox cases in Maryland as of Monday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
There were fewer than 10 cases in Frederick County as of Friday, according to the state’s dashboard.
“We want to keep it that way,” said Cassutto, who uses they/them pronouns.
Now — before the spread accelerates, like it did for the COVID-19 pandemic — is the perfect time to make sure the community is vaccinated and aware of the symptoms associated with monkeypox, they said.
Although walk-ins will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis at the monkeypox clinic on Tuesday, appointments are highly encouraged, Curtis said in her statement.
To sign up for an appointment at Tuesday’s clinic, visit forms.gle/YgShrG8kZG2LvBGC9. Those who fill out the interest form will receive a link by email to make an appointment.
