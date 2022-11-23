The Maryland Department of Health on Wednesday published a data dashboard on its website to track respiratory syncytial virus hospitalizations in the state.
Maryland and other states nationwide have seen unusually early surges of severe respiratory illnesses this fall, including respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which predominantly affects very young and school-aged children.
“Many children recover at home within a week or two, but others can get seriously ill and require hospitalization," Dr. Jinlene Chan, deputy secretary for public health services for the state health department, said in a news release announcing the dashboard.
RSV hospitalizations in Maryland escalated rapidly this fall, increasing from 33 during the last week of September to 256 during the week of Oct. 23, according to data on the state's dashboard.
They have been dropping since then, decreasing to 227 during the week of Nov. 6, then to 129 last week.
Though hospitalizations for the respiratory illness peaked around the same time last year — hitting 80 during the week of Oct. 11 — the measure typically peaks later in the fall or in early winter.
In the months leading up to the pandemic, RSV hospitalizations hit 152 during the first week of 2020, then dropped through the rest of January.
Hospitalizations from the illness also peaked during the first week of January in 2019.
The state health department will update its RSV data dashboard on Thursdays.
In a news release on Wednesday, the department urged Marylanders to take precautions this holiday season to protect themselves and their family members.
According to the news release, Marylanders should:
- Wash their hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
- Cover coughs and sneezes using a tissue or their upper sleeve, not their hands
- Stay home if they or their child is sick, except to get medical care
- Don't send a sick child to school or child care
- Consider wearing a mask, especially if they develop symptoms such as a runny nose, cough or fever
- Get a COVID-19 booster and flu shot
