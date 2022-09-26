Monkeypox Vaccine at Frederick Health
A vial of the monkeypox vaccine at the Frederick County Health Department.

 Staff file photo by Katina Zentz

Anyone who has had multiple or unknown sexual partners within two weeks can now get the monkeypox vaccine after the Maryland Department of Health expanded eligibility requirements for the two-shot series.

The criteria, which the state health department updated last week, also now include people who are aware that one or more of their sexual partners from the past two weeks has been exposed to the virus.

