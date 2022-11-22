It’s been exciting for Donna Fox to watch the cancer support group she started in April at her church in Buckeystown grow to about a dozen members.
But at the same time, she’s been confused why it isn’t bigger.
Each year, hundreds of thousands of people nationwide are diagnosed with cancer. Statistically, she said, there has to be more parishioners at her church — and people in Frederick County — who are caregivers for someone with the disease or who have survived it themselves.
“I often wonder if the reason the group isn’t larger is because people probably think that being in a cancer support group is a real downer,” she said in a recent interview. “And it’s not. It’s quite the opposite.”
Twice per month, the support group meets inside a small building to the left of the sanctuary at St. Joseph-on-Carrollton Manor Catholic Church.
Despite its meeting location, the group isn’t religious, Fox said. Anybody who has been touched by cancer — whether it be a loved one’s diagnosis or their own — is welcome.
Seated around a folding table, members sometimes talk about death in the frank way that only those who are well-acquainted with the prospect are able to do. They express anxiety over upcoming scans and appointments, and, occasionally, sadness about their diagnoses.
Suzanne Fioravanti, an oncology nurse and Fox’s co-facilitator, also sometimes shares medical insight with the group.
But, Fox said, the discussion isn’t always about cancer. More often than not, it’s about everyday life. People share stories about their grandchildren, and talk about upcoming vacations, past travels and the ways their kids are stressing them out.
“We’re there for each other,” Fox said. “If you need to cry, if something’s going on, if you’ve come in and the cancer has come back, we’re there and we will listen and we will give love and support.”
“But in the meantime,” she added, “if something funny is happening, we’re going to find a way to laugh about it.”
Fox, who was first diagnosed with cancer in 2008 and has had the disease six more times since then, has long been intimately aware of the value support groups have.
She’s been involved with 12 Step Programs since 1974, and worked for a substance abuse treatment program for several years in the ‘80s and ‘90s. While she was living on the Eastern Shore, she also joined a cancer support group.
“I think therapy is wonderful,” she said, “but there’s something about a support group that takes away that feeling of being alone.”
Other members of the support group agreed. Although many said they have supportive family members and friends, they added that there’s something comforting about being in a room filled only with people who know what it’s like to have their life forever altered by a diagnosis.
It’s nice not to have to worry about being pitied, one member, Charlene Hubbard, said at a meeting last month. Others talked about how they feel they can be themselves at the support group — like they can be totally candid about how they’re feeling, but also make jokes and have fun.
Another member, Thom Clemens, said in an interview that he didn’t join the group right away.
He’s had various forms of cancer since 1997, he said. But it wasn’t until recently — following a torrent of family tragedies, including the death of his brother and 38-year-old daughter — that he started to feel overwhelmed.
He started coming to the support group earlier this fall, and is glad he did.
“It’s already helping me,” he said. “I just felt like I needed to sit down and listen to somebody and be able to talk. And the support group gives us that opportunity.”
Fox, who started the cancer support group because she noticed a paucity of them in the county, said the group is still in its infancy stages. She and Fioravanti hope to increase its membership and, in the future, occasionally invite speakers.
But in the meantime, she said, she’s proud of what the group has already accomplished.
“I feel really good about it,” she said. “I believe in my heart that the people that are coming to the group are truly benefiting from it.”
