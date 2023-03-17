FHH Nurse Award
Frederick Health's Marianne Hiles won an award from the National Association of Clinical Nurse Specialists for her work in perinatal care and advocacy for decreasing health disparities in underserved communities.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

When she was in first grade, years before Marianne Hiles became a clinical nurse specialist at Frederick Health Hospital, she imagined life as a nurse as part of a creative writing assignment.

"When I grow up, I want to be a nurse," Hiles wrote. "I will go to the hospital very early and come home very late."

