New Market residents will notice an extra pop of color around town soon.
In support of National Recovery Month and the Frederick County Goes Purple campaign, volunteers from Crossed Bridges Church, Maryland Heroin Awareness Advocates and Up & Out Foundation will adorn the town's lamp posts with purple ribbon Aug. 21 starting at 9 a.m., the town said in a news release Wednesday.
