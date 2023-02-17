Orenda Opens Recovery Program
Kelsea Kephart, right, the CEO of The Orenda Center of Wellness, and U.S. Rep. David Trone tour a new residential men's recovery facility on Friday.

Mental health care services are expanding across Frederick County over the coming months, with a new men's residential treatment facility opening in Buckeystown next month and the county's crisis stabilization center expected to open in late August.

The men's facility is a new venture from the Orenda Center of Wellness, which currently has an outpatient treatment facility in Frederick and a women's residential inpatient treatment facility in Sabillasville.

