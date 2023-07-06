Local nonprofit On Our Own of Frederick County was awarded a $76,000 state grant to help expand its services for those struggling with opioid addiction.
On Our Own is a peer-led recovery center that provides resources — from one-on-one peer sessions, life coaching, support groups and educational programs — for people battling substance abuse and mental health problems, or people in recovery trying to maintain their clean lifestyle.
Most of the grant — called the Competitive Grant Program under the Governor's Opioid Operational Command Center — will go toward salaries for On Our Own's staff and "paid peers." It will also cover training people to be Maryland certified peer recovery specialists (CPRS), said Neil Donnelly, the interim executive director.
"It's huge, because it now fills a hole in our funding strategy for the operation," Donnelly said.
In total, the Competitive Grant Program is providing $6 million for Fiscal Year 2024 to programs and initiatives across the state that help address the opioid crisis.
Paid peers have experienced substance abuse and mental health problems and have completed CPRS training, Donnelly said.
Becoming a certified peer recovery specialist acknowledges a peer's experience and that they have the education and training to help others struggling with addiction and mental illness, according to the Maryland Addiction & Behavioral-Health Professionals Certification Board.
The grant money will fund 10 scholarships of CPRS at $500 each, Donnelly said. Those seeking the certification have to log training hours, volunteer hours and complete an application.
Some grant money will fund transportation, which will help Jordan Mangiafico-Chambers, a programs and outreach manager, pick up more people to get them help.
Sometimes transportation can be a significant barrier for someone addicted to opioids, she said.
"If you're all the way on [U.S.] 40 and you need to get to an appointment downtown, and you don't have a vehicle, you're not familiar with the bus and you're just familiar with that current opioid, you're not really worried about getting to that appointment," she said.
The transportation could also help her bring more people to the recovery center on South Market Street, to reach resources and peers there. She's excited to expand the nonprofit's reach, since it could mean helping people outside the city of Frederick.
"With these funds, we're able to provide a lot of the services when it comes to opioid use that is needed, that we couldn't do prior just because we didn't have funding for it," she said.
Hugh Alexander has been helping with the organization since 2000. He's received services there and has helped others in their recovery journey. Now, he's trying to get his peer recovery specialist certification.
With the grant money, more people get help, Alexander said, and in the end, benefit the community.
"People can change and people can prosper. People can develop new ideas to make Frederick better," he said. "Also, in a sense, it's making the world better by helping a person out and make their world better."
