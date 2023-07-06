On Our Own
Jordan Mangiafico-Chambers, On Our Own’s program and outreach manager, right, and others participate in a peer-to-peer session in the group’s downtown offices.

Local nonprofit On Our Own of Frederick County was awarded a $76,000 state grant to help expand its services for those struggling with opioid addiction.

On Our Own is a peer-led recovery center that provides resources — from one-on-one peer sessions, life coaching, support groups and educational programs — for people battling substance abuse and mental health problems, or people in recovery trying to maintain their clean lifestyle.

