The basement of the Evangelical Reformed United Church of Christ became the site of a pop-up vaccination clinic on Wednesday, with six volunteers giving out shots of the Moderna vaccine to roughly 170 people.
But the clinic was prepared to administer even more first doses, which were donated by the Frederick Community Action Agency. The doses that weren’t used on Wednesday will continue to be administered by the FCAA throughout the week.
The clinic was organized by Global Necessity, a nonprofit organization that trauma therapist April Sandi founded a year ago to help aid the homeless population during the coronavirus pandemic. She teamed up with the yoga studio Yogamour and the health team at FCAA to help get the vaccine out to underserved populations.
“There’s just a huge need, and Maryland is not doing it fast enough,” Sandi said.
While the clinic was open to the public, Sandi hoped to specifically target diminished populations such as homeless people, Spanish-speaking families and individuals and Frederick Rescue Mission clients. She reached out to a variety of churches and social service organizations to get the word out.
But by 3 p.m. on Wednesday, there were still hundreds of doses left. Volunteers with Global Necessity walked into downtown Frederick businesses Wednesday afternoon and began inviting employees to come in and get vaccinated. Sandi said they were successful in vaccinating some students from the Paul Mitchell School and employees from The Tasting Room and Starbucks.
“Our goal is to get everybody ... that works downtown vaccinated,” Sandi said. “So we’re just going to keep doing it here until we’re done.”
The Rev. Barbara Kershner Daniel of the Evangelical Reformed United Church of Christ said she was happy to provide the space for the clinic, which she had done a few weeks prior for a Johnson & Johnson clinic.
Andrei Hoffman, 16, said he signed up for an appointment at the church after failing to find appointments elsewhere in the state. He has been monitoring several websites and was happy to see a location in Frederick instead of out in Baltimore or Hagerstown.
“I was expecting to wait in a long line,” Hoffman said, adding he was surprised how quick the whole process went.
Sandi said that while there was a line out the door earlier in the afternoon, the operation began moving quicker once the volunteers found an efficient way to handle registration.
Matt Edens said he too appreciated the fast nature of the clinic. He had previously registered in Hagerstown, but he, his wife and children were registered across three separate days. Rather than drive to Hagerstown three times, he figured he and his wife would come to the church instead.
“Everybody was really helpful,” he said.
The clinic will administer second doses on May 19. Sandi said they are hoping to hold more clinics, but specific dates or times haven’t been finalized.
In the meantime, she hopes to help more of the homeless population she serves, whom she feels have been forgotten during the pandemic.
“We need more organizations to step up and help the homeless in this community because once the funds are done from COVID, all those people are going to go from the hotels ... out onto the street,” she said. “We need organizations to step up ... and send more case managers to help this population.”
_____________
Correction: This story has been updated to correct the number of shots administered and doses available. Follow Erika Riley on Twitter: @ej_riley.
