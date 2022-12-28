Jan. 6 panel

U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., speaks as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington on Oct. 13.

 Associated Press file photo

U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin has been diagnosed with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, a "serious but curable form of cancer," he announced in a press release on Wednesday.

Raskin, a Democrat in the middle of his second term representing Maryland's Eighth Congressional District, is set to begin a course of chemo-immunotherapy on an outpatient basis at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital and Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Follow Jack Hogan on Twitter: @jckhogan

Tags

(2) comments

Fredginrickey

How dreadful.

Wishing him a quick recovery.

Maryland and the Country is fortunate to have such an accomplished, dedicated Congressman.

Report Add Reply
Piedmontgardener

I've had some serious political disagreements with the Representative over the years, but I've never doubted his integrity and his family's loss from his son's death hit so hard, yet his work on the J6 commission has been exemplary. I wish him a quick knock of this cancer, he deserves a good outcome, as does anyone with such a thing.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription