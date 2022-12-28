U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin has been diagnosed with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, a "serious but curable form of cancer," he announced in a press release on Wednesday.
Raskin, a Democrat in the middle of his second term representing Maryland's Eighth Congressional District, is set to begin a course of chemo-immunotherapy on an outpatient basis at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital and Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center.
"Prognosis for most people in my situation is excellent after four months of treatment," Raskin said in the release.
“I expect to be able to work through this period but have been cautioned by my doctors to reduce unnecessary exposure to avoid COVID-19, the flu and other viruses," he said. "In addition to destroying cancer cells, chemotherapy impairs natural antibodies and undermines the body’s immune system. I am advised that it also causes hair loss and weight gain (although I am still holding out hope for the kind that causes hair gain and weight loss)."
Raskin concluded the news release by saying: “My love and solidarity go out to other families managing cancer or any other health condition in this holiday season — and all the doctors, nurses and medical personnel who provide us comfort and hope.”
For Raskin's first term and part of his second term, District 8 comprised Frederick, Carroll and Montgomery counties.
A new congressional district map the Maryland state legislature passed during its 2022 session shifted the district so that it is almost entirely in Montgomery County. A tiny sliver comprising fewer than 20 people lies in Prince George's County, according to the state Department of Planning.
Follow Jack Hogan on Twitter: @jckhogan
(2) comments
How dreadful.
Wishing him a quick recovery.
Maryland and the Country is fortunate to have such an accomplished, dedicated Congressman.
I've had some serious political disagreements with the Representative over the years, but I've never doubted his integrity and his family's loss from his son's death hit so hard, yet his work on the J6 commission has been exemplary. I wish him a quick knock of this cancer, he deserves a good outcome, as does anyone with such a thing.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.