The Maryland Department of Health has confirmed an individual living in the Eastern Shore region of the state tested positive for West Nile virus, marking the first confirmed human case of the disease in Maryland this year.
The individual is currently recovering from the infection, according to a news release from the department.
Humans can contract West Nile virus through mosquitos, who can become infected by feeding on birds with the virus. In rare cases, the virus can spread from person to person through organ donation, blood transfusion, breastfeeding or during pregnancy, according to the release.
West Nile virus was first detected in the U.S. in 1999.
Up to 80% of people who are infected will not show symptoms, according to the department. Individuals with underlying health conditions can become seriously ill.
Symptoms for the virus may include a fever, headache and body aches. Infected individuals may also experience a skin rash or swollen lymph glands. Symptoms may last a few days or up to several weeks.
People who are concerned about mosquitoes should cover exposed skin and use insect repellent. Individuals are also urged to monitor their properties for high mosquito activity, especially around standing water, which can be a breeding ground for mosquitoes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.