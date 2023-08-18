Malaria Mosquito
Buy Now

The Maryland Department of Health confirmed and reported a positive case of locally acquired malaria within the state. Malaria is a mosquito-borne disease caused by a parasite.

 Associated Press file photo via CDC

The Maryland Department of Health said Friday it has confirmed and reported a locally acquired case of malaria within the state.

The individual is a Maryland resident living in the National Capital Region, which the department says encompasses Frederick, Charles, Montgomery and Prince George's counties. The department would give more specific details about the person.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription