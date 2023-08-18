The Maryland Department of Health said Friday it has confirmed and reported a locally acquired case of malaria within the state.
The individual is a Maryland resident living in the National Capital Region, which the department says encompasses Frederick, Charles, Montgomery and Prince George's counties. The department would give more specific details about the person.
The person, who was hospitalized and is in recovery, did not recently travel outside the U.S. or to other states with recent locally acquired malaria cases, according to a news release.
In the news release, Maryland Health Secretary Laura Herrera Scott said the department has not seen a malaria case unrelated to travel in over 40 years.
"We are taking this very seriously and will work with local and federal health officials to investigate this case," she said in the release.
Malaria is a mosquito-borne disease caused by a parasite. More than 2,000 malaria cases are annually reported in the U.S., the news release said. The majority of these cases occur in people returning from international travel.
Maryland typically reports about 200 travel-related malaria cases a year, according to the release.
Symptoms usually appear between seven and 30 days after an infective bite. They include a high fever, chills, body aches, diarrhea and vomiting.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the risk to the public for locally acquired mosquito-transmitted malaria is very low. Marylanders can take precautions to prevent mosquito bites or travel-related malaria, including:
- Using insect repellent containing DEET on exposed skin
- Wearing loose, long-sleeved clothing
- Keeping windows and doors closed or covered with screens to keep mosquitoes out of buildings
- Emptying standing water at least once a week to prevent mosquitoes laying eggs
- Repairing broken screening
- Learning about health risks and precautions for malaria for travel destinations
