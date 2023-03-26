Divination and Tea
Rhonda Russo, a psychic medium, speaks to attendees during a Victorian Parlor Divination and Tea event at the Walkersville Public Library on Sunday.

Margie Florimbio held a shiny chunk of rock up for her audience to see.

It was lepidolite, she explained, a type of mineral containing flakes of lithium, and the energy from which Florimbio said can be used to help cure people’s anxiety.

My religion does not posit the existence of the supernatural.

