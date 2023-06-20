When Pat Dahlen met up with a good friend for lunch in March to catch up, she talked about her struggles with both of her kidneys failing.
Dahlen, who has had kidney problems for a decade, was getting ready to start dialysis — a treatment to remove excess fluid and waste from the blood when the kidneys can't. She needed to find a kidney donor, since dialysis would not be a permanent solution.
When Dahlen's friend Maile Beers-Arthur asked if she could help, Dahlen joked that her friend could give her a kidney. To Dahlen's surprise, her friend took her joke seriously. She and her husband, Chris Beers-Arthur, were tested to see if they were a match and could donate.
Maile Beers-Arthur didn't get cleared to donate, due to her kidney functions not being high enough for her to recover well.
But Chris Beers-Arthur passed his kidney scan. He'll be donating one of his kidneys to Dahlen, who will undergo a transplant surgery in July.
"I said [to my friend], 'That's a big thing to do for somebody,' and she said, 'But if it can save your life, why wouldn't we do it?'" Dahlen said. "It's a gift, the ultimate gift. That just blows my mind."
Dahlen, a Walkersville resident, has dealt with kidney problems since 2013.
Dahlen and her husband moved to Frederick County in 1988 after her husband left the military and found a job in Maryland.
When she found out her kidneys weren't properly functioning and other health conditions were exacerbating the dysfunction, Dahlen dealt with the issue by taking medications and getting her other health conditions under control.
Dahlen's health remained stable for a few years, including after she and her husband moved to Arkansas in 2015 to retire.
But when her husband's health began to decline rapidly in 2018 after suffering a brain bleed, Dahlen said, she started neglecting her own health and "let [herself] go." By then, Dahlen had experienced two separate incidents of passing out due to being anemic.
"I had lost so much blood so fast, it shut my kidneys down," Dahlen said. "That's what made things worse from being stable but not good to being bad."
After her husband died in 2021, Dahlen moved back to Maryland last October.
Dahlen's doctor in Arkansas told her she needed to prepare to start dialysis when she moved. Once she came back to Maryland and met her doctor there, she was told she'd need a new kidney. Dialysis was not a long-term solution.
Dahlen said the information was shocking, as her doctor in Arkansas never brought up needing a kidney donation.
Dahlen ideally wanted a living donor, which is less likely to be rejected. Several of Dahlen's family members rushed to get tested to see if they could donate, including her children and two of her granddaughters, but they didn't pass due to various health issues.
Chris Beers-Arthur not only passed the tests and was cleared to donate his kidney, Dahlen said, but he's also a blood match for her.
"I was just overwhelmed by the number of people that tried to do this for me because it's not just a tonsillectomy. It's something major," she said.
Beers-Arthur said he's only met Dahlen a couple of times, and his wife has been the main point of contact between them.
Beers-Arthur heard about Dahlen's struggles with kidney failure and search for a donor through his wife, so when he decided to get tested, he didn't hesitate.
"I didn't really think about it," he said. "It was just more of a, 'Well, yeah, that's the right thing to do.'"
Dahlen said she's excited to get back to taking Zumba classes with her friends and being involved with her church after her surgery.
She stressed how receiving Beers-Arthur's donation will change her life and how organ donations can be life-saving.
"I didn't know much about [organ donation] before. ... But now, it's affected my whole life," she said. "If we could just get it out there and have more people apply to be a living donor, there wouldn't be such a waiting list for people."
