Overdose Awareness Vigil
Buy Now

Attendees at a night of remembrance hosted by Frederick County Goes Purple gather in front of the Baker Park bandshell on Thursday to light candles in honor of people who died due to substance abuse and addiction.

 Staff photo by Gabrielle Lewis

Sean Nicholson stood in front of more than a hundred attendees in Baker Park, with purple banners positioned behind him. The banners displayed the faces and names of people who died from substance abuse and addiction.

During his speech, he turned over his shoulder to look back at the banners. Nicholson told the audience that so many more people have died from addiction and overdose than the faces on display.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription