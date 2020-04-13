For the employees of Frederick Health Hospice, COVID-19 has ushered in new normals.
New limits to who can care for patients. New ways to help families say goodbye. New ways to help people grieve.
The hospice changed many of its typical practices to adapt care for patients during COVID-19, said Carlos Graveran, executive director.
This includes limiting staff that visit nursing homes, where about a third of hospice patients reside, said Medical Director Dr. Mary McDonald. Before COVID-19, both home health aides and nurses would see patients in the nursing homes. Now, only nurses go, Graveran said.
“We haven't had that many COVID patients yet, thankfully,” he said. “And hopefully we never will. But it has significantly impacted our practices.”
People who die from COVID-19 can use hospice care, McDonald said. While some with the disease have a sudden end of life, others require hospice care for a few days, she said.
Those already on hospice due to other terminal illnesses can still catch the disease, which is why the hospice focuses on preventative measures, McDonald said. There is no treatment for COVID-19, just levels of support.
Some on hospice have "do not resuscitate" or "do not intubate" orders, she said. Others do not.
Nurses and staff are screened and they are required to wash their hands before entering, she said.
That includes at the Kline Hospice House, which is run by Frederick Health Hospice. Like other care facilities, including Frederick Health Hospital, visitation is limited at the hospice house, Graveran said.
The hospice has also found ways to expand the Kline Hospice House, that way the hospice can accept more patients in their final days of life who may have received hospice care at the hospital. That could help free needed beds.
COVID-19 and grief
Another new normal during COVID-19 is the days surrounding death. For those in hospice, death is imminent. That has not changed. But the last days, the ones that are often filled with goodbyes, have.
Nursing home staff as well as hospice staff will try to make a person’s death as easy as possible, McDonald said. They will also try to make it so people are not alone when they die.
“So it is in my experience through all sorts of situations that within the nursing home, they generally take wonderful care of ... their patients who are dying because they have a relationship with them and they care a lot about them,” McDonald said. “We are also able to provide additional support during that time. So we work together to work to try very hard to make sure that nobody dies alone.”
Now, instead of a goodbye in person, some are having to say goodbye through a phone call or virtually. It could be because there is limited visitation allowed, with some nursing homes or the hospital allowing two people to visit at end of life. It can also be that someone cannot travel due to stay-at-home orders and other policies, said Kaili van Waveren, bereavement services lead.
“It is difficult to overstate the impact that being unable to say goodbye in a familiar, intimate, and resonant way can have on the grieving process,” van Waveren said in an email. “The truth is, the details of someone's final days can dramatically inform how we grieve them and how we heal from our loss. The inability to be present at a loved one's bedside can cause guilt, regret, a sense of unfinished business, anger, and despair.”
The hospice’s clinical team works to allow meaningful goodbyes and final interactions, van Waveren said. The bereavement team works with families with their options for the final goodbye and how to get a sense of closure. The team also provides support during the grieving period.
Being isolated, which many feel as they are told to stay home, compounds grief, van Waveren said.
“Grief under ‘normal’ circumstances can make us feel isolated and totally alone. It is easy to feel cut off from our family and friends, and like no one understands what we're going through: grief and loneliness often go hand-in-hand,” she said in an email.
Others have told the bereavement team that they cannot grieve due to lack of space or have no one to talk about their grief, she said. Others do not want to further burden their loved ones as people are already dealing with increased anxiety and stress from the pandemic.
“Yet, we know that social and emotional isolation can compound grief, and make it even more difficult to heal – indeed, isolation can even contribute to complicated, or “unhealthy” grief,” van Waveren said in her email.
People who are grieving should try and stay connected to others as much as they can. They can speak with grief counselors at Frederick Health Hospice. The staff at the hospice is also working to reach out to those who are grieving.
And COVID-19 has complicated funerals, wakes and other ways people grieve, such as the Jewish tradition of sitting Shiva.
“Not being able to do these things, or knowing that you have to wait for an indeterminate length of time to be able to mourn in these ways, can cause people to feel like they are in a sort of limbo, and, thus, that their emotions, grief, and healing are forced to be 'put on hold,'” van Waveren said in the email.
For those who are grieving and want support, the hospice has a new interactive grief support website, which includes a forum. The hospice is also holding virtual grief support groups through Zoom.
