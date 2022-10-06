Tom Whalen thinks of his twin brother every day.
John Michael Whalen, known as Mike to his loved ones, was a father, husband, coach and accountant.
At 62 years old, Mike died from Alzheimer's disease, a degenerative brain disease and the most common form of dementia.
"He was the good Whalen," Tom recalled in an interview Wednesday.
Tom, a DJ for WFRE radio and host of the Free Country Wake Up Crew, will honor his brother's memory at the Walk to End Alzheimer's on Sunday in Frederick.
The Western Maryland Walk will take place at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium, 21 Stadium Drive, according to a news release from the Alzheimer's Association. Registration is set to begin at 11 a.m. and the walk will start at noon.
Tom will serve as emcee. A ceremony will be held before the walk.
The Walk to End Alzheimer's is held annually in hundreds of communities across the country. The funds raised benefit Alzheimer's disease care, support and research.
Alzheimer's disease is the sixth leading cause of death in the U.S., according to the Alzheimer's Association. More than 6 million Americans are living with the disease or another form of dementia.
After his brother was diagnosed at 52, Tom spent 10 years helping care for him.
"He was the man all of us aspired to be," Tom said.
Tom drove from Maryland to his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky, every other weekend to see Mike. Their sister often traveled from California to lend a hand.
It was difficult to watch the disease progress.
"He got pretty rough," Tom said.
Mike could not work or drive. He needed help with personal care.
And though memory loss is common among those with Alzheimer's disease, Tom said Mike never failed to recognize his fraternal twin.
Growing up, the two had a strong sibling rivalry. That is, until another person tried to mess with one of them; then they would defend each other.
"We were brothers first," Tom said.
Mike died in 2015, according to his obituary.
Tom has participated in about 15 Alzheimer's walks. He's hosted several.
"It means a lot to me," Tom said.
As he walks, Tom hopes for an end to Alzheimer's disease and dementia.
The Frederick Walk to End Alzheimer's has a goal of fundraising $286,000, according to the Alzheimer Association's website. As of Thursday afternoon, 545 participants and 118 teams raised $196,297, the website said.
"[The] Walk brings together neighbors supporting other neighbors impacted by Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia," Marilyn Herbert, constituent events manager for the Walk, said in a news release. "It is inspiring to see so many people willing to give of their time and energy to raise funds and support their community."
