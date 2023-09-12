Brooke and Jackie .jpg

“What doesn’t kill us makes us stronger.” I’d heard Kelly Clarkson’s girl boss anthem quite a few times and never gave it much thought — until May 22, 2021, when my colon perforated because of undiagnosed diverticulitis. My immune system overreacted, and a life-threatening syndrome called sepsis developed.

EMS had taken me to Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown, where I lived at the time, and Meritus quickly realized what was going on, intubated me, started multiple IVs and prepared me for flight to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for emergency surgery.

I remember reading about sweet Lochlin in 2020- what a precious boy. We also knew a mom in her 40s who developed sepsis within hours of being diagnosed with the flu, and died several hours later. And that is absolutely shocking that 9 kids died in Frederick County alone that winter from the flu leading to sepsis? I would have thought that would be a national number.

These types of medical "crashes" are terrifying. It is stories like this that made my wife and I make sure we put all of our affairs in order.

Omg my husband had a cough then developed a fever, we went to fhh urgent care, then he spent 18 scary days at fhh with pneumonia with sepsis. We understand that recovery may take a year, he is on oxygen and has other issues. FHH saved his life, we are grateful for their continuing concern for him (a nurse from virtual monitoring called him today.) They were wonderful.

