“What doesn’t kill us makes us stronger.” I’d heard Kelly Clarkson’s girl boss anthem quite a few times and never gave it much thought — until May 22, 2021, when my colon perforated because of undiagnosed diverticulitis. My immune system overreacted, and a life-threatening syndrome called sepsis developed.
EMS had taken me to Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown, where I lived at the time, and Meritus quickly realized what was going on, intubated me, started multiple IVs and prepared me for flight to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for emergency surgery.
My husband said my blood pressure kept bottoming out. I was clinging to life and surprised the medical teams by bouncing out of the death grip that septic shock had on my body. I was severely weakened and spent over a month in Baltimore. I faced a lengthy, painful two-year recovery. Before that day in May, I’d never heard of sepsis.
Now that I’m stronger, I’m doing the Sepsis Superhero Challenge this month for Sepsis Alliance. I’m walking, swimming, teaching Sepsis 101 presentations in our community, and fundraising through my campaign, Give Someone Another Birthday.
The irony isn’t lost on me that my birthday is Sept. 13, World Sepsis Day. I received a proclamation from Governor Wes Moore proclaiming September Sepsis Awareness Month in Maryland. As a journalist, former teacher and sepsis survivor, I’m doing everything I can to raise awareness and educate others.
LOSING LOCHLIN
My crisis developed overnight. Other cases of sepsis might appear to be nothing more than a regular cold or flu, at first. Brooke DeSantis, a Frederick mom and former nurse, tragically lost her 5-year-old son Lochlin on Jan. 20, 2020, after he came down with the flu that quickly developed into sepsis over the weekend.
Lochlin came home from school on Friday afternoon with a headache and leg cramps. DeSantis gave him Tylenol and fluids. On Saturday he was tired, with minor body aches, but rebounded on Sunday and played with his brothers.
By Sunday night, Lochlin’s symptoms quickly worsened, and DeSantis took him to urgent care where he was diagnosed with Influenza Type A and mild dehydration. When he failed to improve at home, DeSantis took Lochlin to the Frederick Health emergency room the next day, but it was too late; they couldn’t insert an IV because his tiny veins and arteries collapsed, and his organs shut down. Lochlin succumbed to sepsis on Monday afternoon.
DeSantis, a former nurse, says that when Lochlin died, it was the first time she’d ever heard of sepsis being linked to the flu. Over the winter of 2019 to 2020, nine pediatric deaths occurred in Frederick from flu developing into sepsis.
After losing Lochlin, DeSantis vowed to do everything in her power to prevent another death from a vaccinable illness like the flu and launched Love for Lochlin. She’s been busy running the foundation’s mobile vaccine unit, working with the nursing students at Frederick Community College, and rallying state and local officials.
She hosted a Sepsis Gala on Sept. 8 in Frederick. City Hall and Winchester Hall are lit up in red this month (and purple, for Recovery Month), thanks to DeSantis, who’s been working nonstop with city officials and health department personnel to make changes in community health and vaccine protocol. Lochlin and the eight other children who died hadn’t received their flu vaccines because the county had run out. DeSantis is making sure that never happens again.
CDC ISSUES NEW HOSPITALGUIDELINES AS AN INFECTIOUS TRIFECTA LOOMS
The Centers for Disease Control says the annual death rate from sepsis in the U.S. is 350,000 (our nation’s third leading cause of death), and 1.7 million American adults develop sepsis each year. The World Health Organization reports that sepsis causes 11 million deaths globally.
“Sepsis is the No. 2 cause of maternal mortality in the U.S. and disproportionately affects women from communities of color three to one,” said Thomas Heymann, president and CEO of Sepsis Alliance, a U.S. nonprofit dedicated to awareness, support and education.
Sepsis is more common and more deadly than stroke and can affect anyone of any age.
“A trifecta is coming this fall,” DeSantis warned, citing the recent increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations coinciding with flu and RSV season. She wants everyone to know that sepsis can develop from any of those infectious illnesses. The CDC recently rolled out a new Hospital Sepsis Core Elements Program for strengthening survival and recovery rates for sepsis. Only 73% of U.S. hospitals have a sepsis team, and half of those do not provide time for team leaders to prepare.
SEPSIS: “IT’S COMPLICATED”
“Sepsis is a dysregulated inflammatory response to infection that affects your bodily functions,” explained Dr. Angela Smedley, medical director at the University of Maryland Medical Center Downtown Campus Emergency Department in Baltimore.
“Sepsis can be caused by bacterial infections; viral causes, like COVID-19; parasites and more,” says Cindy Hou, infection control officer and medical director of research at Jefferson Health New Jersey and chief medical officer for Sepsis Alliance.
Sepsis also mimics other illnesses, and once the snowball effect of the dysfunctional inflammatory response starts, Dr. Smedley warned, it creates an avalanche that’s difficult to manage — rapid heart rate, rapidly dropping blood pressure, followed by organ failure and death.
You can’t catch sepsis from someone at the mall. You develop sepsis as the result of an untreated infection.
“The reason it can be difficult to say this person has sepsis, is that the symptoms of sepsis are the symptoms of whatever your infection is, plus signs that the infection has gotten really bad,” said Dr. Jonathan Baghdadi, associate hospital epidemiologist at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore.
Physicians can find clues, Hou said, by asking patients or other family members questions through history-taking, through physical examinations and performing labs, as well as other studies.
Anyone can develop sepsis from any type of infection, with high-risk groups including patients fighting cancer and the immunocompromised.
“Common areas that can cause infection leading to sepsis include pneumonia, UTIs, skin and soft tissue infections, and anything in the gastrointestinal tract,” Hou said.
The goal is to start antibiotics within 60 minutes. Every hour they’re delayed increases the likelihood the patient will die.
“We have to get rid of the source of the infection. If the antibiotics can’t get to it, they can’t treat it,” Dr. Smedley said. “Your body is so set on getting to that infection that it sets off this whole inflammatory response that can damage your tissues and organs.”
AWARENESS IS LACKING
The week before I almost died, I’d seen three of my doctors, and the day before, I’d seen a home health care nurse and a physical therapist. I have Crohn’s, POTS and Ehlers-Danlos Hypermobility, which rendered me disabled in 2011 and hijacked my strength to the point of relying on a mobility scooter for seven years. None of them guessed what was brewing, my swelling attributed to Prednisone I had been taking.
I was tired and out of it on Friday, with pain in my hip. My daughters, Elise, newly graduated from college, and Alexis, home from school for the summer, invited me to watch one of our favorite shows. Instead, I curled up in a restless ball on the couch. I couldn’t sleep that night, and by 5 a.m. my pain was worse, and I had a fever of 102. Alexis called 911.
Dr. Mohammed Malik ordered an abdominal CT and lab work, and the results were alarming. He realized the Prednisone was “masking” my gut pain. My mind was reeling. I was awake as the respiratory therapist inserted the ventilator, which was terrifying. Voices in the room were somber and serious. As my blood pressure nosedived, my husband said a nurse and other members of the medical team were vigilantly monitoring everything to stabilize me for flight. By then I had already let go, melting into medicated unconsciousness.
The aftermath was mind- and body-altering. Surviving sepsis and the recovery was like Dante’s descent into hell, complete with ghoulish fever dreams, hallucinations, PTSD and nightmares that continue to this day.
A colorectal surgery team at Shock Trauma removed a third of my colon and placed a temporary colostomy they intended to reverse after my gut healed. The colostomy rerouted waste through a piece of intestine, called a stoma, sutured through my abdominal wall. After surgery, in the dark ICU, I heard Dr. Andrea Chao Bafford, my lifesaving colorectal surgeon, telling me how sick I was. I nodded and fell back into a nightmarish, tortured sleep.
DAILY TEARS WHILE LEARNING TO WALK AGAIN
Sepsis destroyed my muscles. I couldn’t walk or lift my cell phone. I was dealing with an abdomen where the “plumbing” had been rearranged through a massive 10-inch incision. I was a mentally disheveled mess and cried every day, thinking of all our friends enjoying the beach.
I spent a week in ICU, and a week on a post-surgical unit before being transferred to the University of Maryland Rehabilitation and Orthopedic Institute in Baltimore. I was home by late June and had to endure a rigorous at-home and out-patient physical therapy program to get strong enough for the colostomy takedown surgery that would be performed by Bafford at the University of Maryland Medical Center in December. Losing part of my colon had a strange benefit. My pelvic floor muscles were stronger, and physical therapy increased my endurance to walk. I no longer needed the wheelchair or scooter.
Then my hair fell out and I needed iron infusions, which brought more tears and avoidance of medical procedures until an empathetic friend who’d had the same infusions called to talk me out of my tree. I felt crushingly alone inside, and my husband and kids desperately tried to make me feel better. Sensing my despair and wanting to give them a much-needed emotional break, my best friend, Lily, video called with me every day.
The reversal surgery was a success. I progressed in aquatic therapy at Frederick Health and rejoined the YMCA to strength train and swim. The Kelly Clarkson song played internally on an endless loop in my brain.
Physically, I’m doing better, but I remain terrified of hospitals and medical procedures. When I meet a new doctor, my husband fumbles through his phone and flashes the photo he took of me in the ICU like an FBI badge. “This is why she’s scared,” he’ll explain, which sets the tone for a more trauma sensitive response.
Dr. Baghdadi advises, “If you’re in the hospital and you’re feeling really sick, you have a UTI or a cough, you can ask, ‘How bad is my infection? Could I have sepsis?’”
Jackie Duda is a sepsis survivor and writer with disabilities in Frederick. She writes for AARP, The Washington Post, Costco Connection, Woman’s Day and others. She is also a disability advocate. For information about scheduling a Sepsis 101 presentation for your community group or organization, reach out to her at jdudaeditor@aol.com.
I remember reading about sweet Lochlin in 2020- what a precious boy. We also knew a mom in her 40s who developed sepsis within hours of being diagnosed with the flu, and died several hours later. And that is absolutely shocking that 9 kids died in Frederick County alone that winter from the flu leading to sepsis? I would have thought that would be a national number.
These types of medical "crashes" are terrifying. It is stories like this that made my wife and I make sure we put all of our affairs in order.
Omg my husband had a cough then developed a fever, we went to fhh urgent care, then he spent 18 scary days at fhh with pneumonia with sepsis. We understand that recovery may take a year, he is on oxygen and has other issues. FHH saved his life, we are grateful for their continuing concern for him (a nurse from virtual monitoring called him today.) They were wonderful.
