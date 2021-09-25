United Way of Frederick County will host a donation drop-off event as part of its annual Day of Action Oct. 1.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium, citizens can drop off needed items for several local nonprofits assisting people most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a United Way news release. The collection will take place in the stadium’s secondary parking lot off New Design Road.
“As part of this annual volunteer event, we will be hosting a donation drop-off drive of urgently needed items to support ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) households in Frederick County,” Ken Oldham, president and CEO of United Way of Frederick County, said in a prepared statement. “ALICE families are those most likely to have been severely affected by COVID-19. As we continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, we are committed to providing resources to the nonprofit community and addressing the burdens that are still being placed on ALICE families.”
The public can see a list of needed items and donation drop-off instructions at tinyurl.com/neededitems2021.
Donated items will benefit Advocates for Homeless Families, Blessings in a Backpack, Children of Incarcerated Parents Partnership (COIPP), Heartly House, I Believe in Me, Inc., SHIP of Frederick County and Spanish Speaking Community of Maryland.
Day of Action is an annual volunteer event that brings the Frederick County community together to address the issues that matter the most, according to the release. More information can be found at unitedwayfrederick.org/dayofaction.
Additionally, the Frederick County Health Department will be providing free, walk-up COVID-19 vaccinations for those who have not yet been vaccinated. Health officials will be on site from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. providing the Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 and older and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for ages 18 and older.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.