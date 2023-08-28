Authorities are looking for a dog that bit a man in Frederick on Monday morning to make sure the dog does not have rabies, according to a public health alert.
The dog bit the man at about 11 a.m. in the 300 block of West South Street, according to the alert from the Frederick County Health Department.
The man was petting the dog when it bit him.
The dog was described as a black and brown Doberman Pinscher and the owner as a white man in his 20s with dark hair.
It is important to find the dog and the owner to determine if the animal has rabies, Sgt. Maggie Hill, supervisor of Frederick County Animal Control, said in a phone interview.
If the animal does not have rabies, the person who was bitten will not have to undergo post-exposure treatment protocols for rabies, according to the alert.
An active rabies infection showing symptoms is almost always fatal in humans and animals, which is why vaccination of all dogs, cats, and ferrets at least four months old is required under Maryland state law, Hill said.
If the dog is found, it would be quarantined, likely in a home, for 10 days, Hill said. If, after 10 days, the animal is alive and healthy, that rules out rabies.
Post-rabies exposure treatment for humans is still effective 10 days after exposure, but someone could undergo it before then, Melanie Curtis, a communicable disease nurse, outbreak coordinator, and disease surveillance at the Frederick County Health Department, said in a phone interview.
If the animal that bit the person is not found within 10 days, the recommendation typically is to begin the post-exposure treatment.
Someone bitten by a wild animal, such as a bat or a fox, should begin post-exposure treatment right away, Curtis said.
If the dog had a rabies vaccination, the quarantine would still be completed.
The health department asked that anyone with information about Monday’s dog bite or the dog’s owner call 301-600-1544.
