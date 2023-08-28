Frederick County Health Department logo

Update

The dog that bit a man in Frederick on Monday has been located, Sgt. Maggie Hill, supervisor of Frederick County Animal Control, said in a phone interview.

The owner of the dog reached out at about 9 p.m. Monday, Hill said.

They were able to verify the dog has a rabies vaccine and it is under quarantine at its home, Hill said.

If an animal is healthy after a 10-day quarantine, they can be sure it does not have rabies, Hill previously told The Frederick News-Post.

Authorities are looking for a dog that bit a man in Frederick on Monday morning to make sure the dog does not have rabies, according to a public health alert.

The dog bit the man at about 11 a.m. in the 300 block of West South Street, according to the alert from the Frederick County Health Department.

