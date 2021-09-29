Suffice it to say that Thyer Steelman likes to stay active.
Around 7:45 on a recent morning, Steelman stood by the counter of the McDonalds on Urbana Pike in Urbana, holding a large cup of vanilla iced coffee.
Nearly every morning for the past 15 years, Steelman, 79, has walked from his home in Sugarloaf Estates to the McDonalds — about two and a half miles each way — for his morning caffeine ritual.
“People say, you walk all that way for a cup of coffee? I say, no, I walk because I can. The coffee is my reward,” Steelman said.
Now, he walks, because of knee problems. But he's been running and/or walking for 50 years, he said.
And that's not the limit of his activity.
He tries to golf one or two times a week, hunts, gardens, and cuts the grass on his two acres of land at home.
One acre he trims using a push mower, and the other he uses a tractor that he bought in 1981.
Sitting in a booth at the McDonalds, he planned to go bow hunting for deer in the season that had just opened a few days before.
But he didn't expect to bring anything home.
“I just like to go out and get into a tree stand. I like to see what's moving.”
Steelman and his wife moved to Urbana in 1964.
You could say things were a little different in the area that's now a cluster of homes and stores.
“I think there were two buildings here in Urbana,” he said, and Md. 355 was pretty much the only road.
His father had been a miner in the West Virginia coal country and was determined that none of his 10 kids would follow him into the mines. He moved the family to Maryland when Steelman was 16.
Soon after, Steelman went to work at a printing company in Rockville, which printed Smithsonian magazine, Reader's Digest and other periodicals.
He was plant manager by the time he left 40 years later.
In earlier days, he would walk to the 7-Eleven or Exxon along Md. 80 to get coffee.
He likes his early morning walks because he can stop and visit with his neighbors along the way.
Navigating the traffic circles of Urbana can sometimes be a challenge, as has dealing with traffic in general in the highly-developed area.
He plans to keep up with his routine as long as he can.
“Unless I start falling apart. So far, I'm holding up.”
(1) comment
We wave to Thyer everyday. Keep on walking!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.