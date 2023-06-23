USAMRDC Change of Command
Buy Now

Brig. Gen. Edward H. Bailey, left, the incoming commanding general overseeing the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command at Fort Detrick, accepts a unit flag from Maj. Gen. Edmond Brown during a change of command ceremony Friday. Bailey's predecessor, Brig. Gen. Anthony L. McQueen, is shown at center.

 Staff photo by Graham Cullen

During his speech before an audience at Fort Detrick's Odom Fitness Center on Thursday morning, Brig. Gen. Edward Bailey outlined three observations he's made as the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command prepares to transition into the Defense Health Agency.

First, Bailey said the goals of Army medicine do not change, regardless of what organization is at the top.

USAMRDC Change of Command
Buy Now

Brig. Gen. Edward H. Bailey, the incoming commanding general overseeing the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command at Fort Detrick, speaks during a change of command ceremony Friday.
USAMRDC Change of Command
Buy Now

Soldiers take part in a change of command ceremony for the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command at Fort Detrick Friday morning.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription