Six-day print delivery + full digital access - $4.61/week*
This is our best offer!
You get home delivery Monday through Saturday – plus full digital access any time, on any device – with our six-day subscription delivery membership.
This membership plan includes member-only benefits like our popular ticket giveaways, all of our email newsletters and access to the daily digital replica of the printed paper. Also, you can share digital access with up to four other household members at no additional cost.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days for $19.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
Four-day print delivery + full digital access - $3.46/week*
Get ready for the weekend
With our four-day Wednesday-through-Saturday home delivery package, you get home delivery of our popular Food and 72 Hours sections as well as the full Saturday-Sunday weekend paper.
And, as with all of our packages, you get full access to all of our online content, any day and on any device.
Membership includes access to newsletters, special offers and the ability to share your subscription with up to four additional household members.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days at $14.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
Brig. Gen. Edward H. Bailey, left, the incoming commanding general overseeing the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command at Fort Detrick, accepts a unit flag from Maj. Gen. Edmond Brown during a change of command ceremony Friday. Bailey's predecessor, Brig. Gen. Anthony L. McQueen, is shown at center.
During his speech before an audience at Fort Detrick's Odom Fitness Center on Thursday morning, Brig. Gen. Edward Bailey outlined three observations he's made as the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command prepares to transition into the Defense Health Agency.
First, Bailey said the goals of Army medicine do not change, regardless of what organization is at the top.
Second, he emphasized that transition is difficult. He praised Brig. Gen. Anthony McQueen, from whom he officially assumed command of USAMRDC, for planning for the command's transition into the DHA.
That work to keep the transition going smoothly has to continue, Bailey said.
Finally — and what Bailey said is the most important observation — every staff member at Fort Detrick and throughout USAMRDC plays a vital role in achieving the command's mission.
"It's you that generate the ideas. It's the people who conduct the research, and it's the people who develop the solutions and acquire them for the joint force," he said. "Retaining our talented workforce is my number-one priority because without you, we cannot execute our mission."
Bailey comes to Frederick from Honolulu, where he most recently served as the commanding general of the Medical Readiness Command, Pacific and the deputy director for the Defense Health Region Activity Indo-Pacific.
USAMRDC acts as the Army's developer, with responsibility for medical research, development, and acquisition. The command aims to ensure that armed forces remain in good health and are equipped to protect themselves from injury and disease, especially during battle.
The Defense Health Agency is a joint integrated combat support agency that enables Army, Navy and Air Force medical services to provide medical force to combatant commands. In 2018, the DHA began a transition to assume authority, direction and control of the Department of Defense's clinics, medical centers and hospitals.
Bailey's predecessor, Brig. Gen. Anthony L. McQueen, will serve next as the deputy surgeon general at the Office of the Surgeon General in Falls Church, Virginia.
McQueen began his term at USAMRDC in June 2021 and said he understood that he started during a time of transition. McQueen expressed how proud and impressed he was by USAMRDC's staff for continuing to work diligently, even as the workforce experience kept shifting during the pandemic.
McQueen opted to share his gratitude for individuals by listing several of USAMRDC's achievements. Among his shoutouts were the USAMRDC staff for their work preparing to transition the command to the DHA. He also mentioned his wife and children, as well as Frederick Mayor Michael O'Connor and Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater.
McQueen closed out his speech with a quote he said he thinks sums up Fort Detrick and the staff's drive, pausing throughout as his voice began to waver.
"You make the impossible feel possible. You know that the only way forward is to work harder, dig deeper and push to become better than yesterday, every single day," he said.
"That is the Medical Research and Development Command, and that is Fort Detrick," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.