Attendance at the Frederick County Health Department’s weekly vaccination clinics is returning to pre-COVID levels, after dramatically dipping during the early stages of the pandemic, then surging last fall.
The health department offers free immunizations for uninsured and underinsured children every Wednesday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Nurses have been seeing about 22 children each week, and clinics are generally booked several weeks in advance, vaccine and preventable illness coordinator Kelly Lookingbill said.
“We’re really hoping that the delay with kids receiving their vaccinations is starting to correct itself,” she said.
Lookingbill joined the health department’s immunization program in October 2019. At the time, appointments were very much in demand, she said. Nurses were seeing 30 to 40 children each week.
Then, the pandemic hit.
For several months, the local health department didn’t want to risk opening the clinic. When nurses resumed giving vaccinations in July 2020, they did so on a limited basis to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Only four or five children were allowed in the clinic at a time, and exam rooms had to be cleaned and aired out between appointments. Nurses were only vaccinating about eight children every Wednesday.
Demand for vaccinations also dropped during the pandemic’s early months. With children out of brick-and-mortar school buildings, there was little monitoring to ensure they were getting the immunizations they needed, Lookingbill said.
“That was a whole school year of seeing limited clients,” she said.
But in the fall, the health department’s back-to-school vaccination clinics — which are open to all children — were inundated, Lookingbill said.
Nurses realized just how many kids had fallen behind on their routine vaccinations. Though students are required to have their immunizations by the 20th day of school, the health department was hosting packed vaccination clinics well into October, Lookingbill said.
Between July 2021 and June 2022, the health department served 952 students, she said. In a typical year, it serves about 700.
To attend public school in Maryland, students must get nine vaccinations, including shots to protect against hepatitis B, meningococcal disease, tetanus, diphtheria, whooping cough and chickenpox.
The health department also offers vaccinations for hepatitis A, meningococcal B, influenza and HPV9, although they aren’t required for school.
During the pandemic, a “small percentage” of parents were slightly more reluctant to get their children vaccinated with shots not required for school, Lookingbill said.
Some vaccine disinformation that spiked during the pandemic likely played a role in their hesitation, Lookingbill said. But clinics give nurses the chance to assuage the worries of nervous parents.
“We have full bilingual services here, and are able to provide interpretation for anybody who doesn’t speak English, and be able to spend the time with them and give them the education that they may need about vaccines,” she said.
