For Donald McKinney, it was over before he even knew it.
“In fact, I didn’t even know they gave it to me,” McKinney, 77, of Frederick, said Wednesday afternoon after receiving his first shot of the coronavirus vaccine at Frederick Community College.
McKinney had been trying to land an appointment online since he became eligible Jan. 18 as someone in the 75-and-older group, and he was finally able to land one once the FCC vaccination site was opened Wednesday by the Frederick County Health Department.
He said he had to wait about 45 minutes once he arrived at the FCC athletic center, where they were administering the vaccine in the gymnasium. Then, poof, the whole process was over before he even knew it.
“Very smooth,” he said, aside from a longer-than-anticipated wait in line. He already has his next appointment scheduled for his second dose one month from now since he received a dose of the Moderna vaccine, which requires four weeks between doses.
McKinney’s comments were echoed by many who were vaccinated at FCC on Wednesday, the majority of whom fell into the 75-and-older category.
“I never met people that treated you so nicely,” Patricia Krabitz, 81, said of the health department staff and the vaccinators.
It was not immediately clear from the health department how many people were vaccinated at FCC on Wednesday or how many appointments were scheduled on the first day of the clinic.
FCC joined a growing list of vaccination sites in Frederick County that will soon include an undisclosed CVS pharmacy, per Gov. Larry Hogan (R).
The county health department currently operates three vaccination clinics at Scott Key Center, Butterfly Ridge Elementary and FCC.
Vaccines are also being administered in the county by Frederick Health Hospital, the Giant pharmacy on Kingfisher Drive and in nursing homes through a federal contract with CVS and Walgreens.
So far, there have been 22,529 first doses of the vaccine administered in Frederick County and 4,019 second doses. That means just more than 10 percent of the county’s population has received at least one dose of the vaccine.
Across the state, 471,591 first doses and 101,540 have been administered.
Vaccine supply remains extremely limited. There are now more than two million people eligible to receive the vaccine across the state.
The county health department is only vaccinating those in Phase 1A — first responders, licensed health care providers — and those 75 and older, even though the state has moved to Phase 1B and 1C, which includes those living in assisted living, group homes or other congregate facilities, K-12 teachers, support staff and childcare providers, anyone 65-74 and essential workers like grocery store, public transit, agriculture and manufacturing employees.
The county health department received just 1,300 first doses of the vaccine this week, although it was hoping to receive more since some shipments were delayed by the snowy weather.
Frederick Health Hospital, meanwhile, has been receiving an average of 975 first doses per week, according to a spokesperson.
Those weekly vaccine allocations for providers in Frederick County will likely diminish in coming weeks as more providers come online. There is only so much vaccine to go around right now, and the allotments for municipalities are now being divided up in more ways.County Executive Jan Gardner (D) will provide an update on the county’s vaccination effort at 11 p.m. Thursday.
(1) comment
Thanks to all who administered and received the vaccine.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.