A new veterans center in Frederick offers a single place for help with health, housing, work and more.
A grand opening for the Veteran Services Center at 1750 Monocacy Blvd. was held Thursday.
The center is a joint project between Goodwill Industries of Monocacy Valley, which is providing the space, and Platoon 22, which helps veterans and is running the new center.
Danny Farrar, Platoon 22’s founder and executive director, said the linchpin for the new center’s success is the presence of the Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs.
The department’s local office for many years has been on the second floor of the Frederick County Courthouse.
When Platoon 22 imagined a one-stop service center, it hoped to attract the Department of Veterans Affairs there.
Andrew Rutherford, a veteran service officer for the department, said the new location for the local office will be more spacious and accessible.
The department is gradually moving into the Veteran Services Center and plans to be there full time “in the near future,” Rutherford said.
Supporters on Thursday were excited about the range of other services that will be at the new center. They include:
n Martinsburg Veteran Services, which offers counseling for various types of mental health concerns, disorders and trauma
n Warrior Canine Connection, which trains service dogs for veterans
n Thrive USA Home Care, which helps people get care where they live
There will be a chaplain and help with health care providers.
Goodwill is providing job assistance.
There will be restrooms and showers that people without homes can use. A bus stop is also planned.
Farrar, a U.S. Army combat veteran, said Platoon 22 started as an effort to raise awareness about the rate of suicide among veterans. When the organization started hearing from veterans who needed help, he thought about how to broaden its mission.
The idea for the Veteran Services Center came up about five years ago. It gained steam when Goodwill Industries of Monocacy Valley wanted to reach more veterans, a need highlighted in a community assessment.
Construction for the Veteran Services Center started three years ago and was expected to take about a year — until the COVID-19 pandemic happened, said Caleb Sebra, the president of Platoon 22’s board of directors.
Now that the center has opened, “it’s a huge sense of accomplishment,” Sebra said. “It’s so rewarding. I’m so excited to see where this is going to go.”
The veteran center is part of a larger Goodwill project.
The new Goodwill campus on Monocacy Boulevard is about 72,000 square feet, according to Holly Schor, the vice president of operations for Goodwill Industries of Monocacy Valley.
The Veteran Services Center is about 12,000 square feet. The rest of the campus is a retail store, workforce offices, administrative offices and a warehouse.
The retail store opened on Sept. 30. Goodwill’s career center for the community opened on Tuesday.
Goodwill funded the construction. Schor said Platoon 22 raised money and can use it for staffing and operations at the center.
Schor said the space Goodwill is donating for Platoon 22 and other organizations at the Veteran Services Center would be worth about $200,000 a year.
“This community has needed this for a long time,” said Richard Feser of Frederick, who served in the U.S. Army for 23 years and attended Thursday’s grand opening.
He said it can take a long time for veterans to get government help.
Numerous supporters attended the grand opening, toured the building and praise what they saw.
“I’m just overwhelmed. It’s just beautiful,” said Melinda Shanholtz, the first vice president of the Frederick Woman’s Civic Club and the first vice regent for the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution in Frederick. Both of her organizations donated money to help with the project.
“The hardest thing is for a vet to come through the front door,” she said about the reluctance to seek help.
