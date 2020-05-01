The city streets of Frederick are typically flooded with runners on the first weekend in May, which has long-been the weekend of the Frederick Running Festival.
This year's event was postponed in March until late July. But for those with a hankering to get out of the house and run a little this weekend, while also contributing to COVID-19 relief, there's an option.
A virtual fun run and food drop, which includes five stops around Frederick, has been organized by five partners — I Believe in Me, City Youth Matrix, Damascus Road Community Church, Strong Tower Church and Difference Makers — who will distribute the collected food.
The event is from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. Collection points are Dublin Roasters Coffee (1780 North Market St.), United Way (629 North Market St.), the Frederick Talley Center (121 North Bentz St.), Strong Tower Church (467 West Patrick St.) and 1024 Dulaney Mill Drive (on the path to the right of the house at the address).
All food donations are welcome, but canned goods, beans, rice, plantains, eggs, pasta, tuna in a box, snacks, gatorade, fruits and vegetables are requested.
Though it's not required, those donating can walk or run the entire 5.3-mile route, starting at Dublin Roasters Coffee, or simply jog around the drop-off loop at each destination.
For more information, contact Katie Nash at 301-524-9142 or katiejonash@gmail.com.
