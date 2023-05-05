The Frederick County Health Department on Friday announced a new date and virtual security measures for a webinar on a Black maternal health disparities report released in April.
The webinar was rescheduled after an April 25 virtual forum was disrupted by virtual users who shouted racial epithets and derailed the meeting.
It is now scheduled to take place at 6 p.m. on May 10.
According to a county press release, along with hosting the session as a Zoom webinar, the following measures will be added:
Mute participants upon entry
Individual profiles and names will not be visible
Screen sharing will be disabled
Chat will be disabled, but Q&A will be available and moderated
Closed captioning will be enabled
