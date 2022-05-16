Nicole Plaza-Young hasn’t been sleeping well lately.
In her nightmares, she goes from store to store, looking for formula for her 3-month-old baby. All she finds are empty shelves.
With the ongoing national shortage of infant formula, life isn’t much less scary for the Brunswick mom when she’s awake.
Her son is allergic to milk protein, so he relies on hypoallergenic formula for his meals. Plaza-Young and her husband have a stash that will last their child for about a week and a half, but they have family members across Maryland ready to snatch additional formula when they see it in stores.
Plaza-Young spends time online every day looking for stores with formula available. She’s tried to buy food for her son as far away as Canada and Washington state. But so many places are out of stock.
She’s getting anxious. And it feels like no one’s paying attention outside groups of caregivers.
“This is such a situation where it’s like life and death,” she said. “Why isn’t this an issue? I feel like moms are starting to freak out, and nobody else really sees it.”
The White House has said it is using “every tool” it has to end the formula shortage — including working with manufacturers to boost production and offering transportation and logistics support — but in the meantime, parents and caregivers have been left to scour bare shelves for the food their kids need.
Pandemic-prompted supply chain disruptions were already squeezing the nationwide inventory of baby formula when the country’s largest milk formula plant shuttered earlier this year due to safety issues.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration ordered Abbott Nutrition in February to shut down its facility in Sturgis, Michigan, when four babies suffered bacterial infections after consuming powdered formula from the plant. Two died.
Abbott then issued voluntary recalls of powdered formulas manufactured in the facility, which included popular brands like Similac, Alimentum and EleCare.
The company announced Monday it had entered into a legal agreement with the FDA to reopen the Sturgis plant. Production could resume at the facility within two weeks once federal regulators give the green light, but Abbott has said it could take six to eight weeks before formula is again available at stores.
“It’s been stressful for me and for the baby,” said Lisa Cox, who lives in Frederick with her 4-month-old girl. “We’re trying to not feed her as much and letting her cry it out some more. We’re trying to go further in between feedings and cutting her bottles in half, just so we don’t run out.”
“If we run out completely,” she added, “what are we supposed to do?”
Cox is a member of the Formula Finders Facebook page, which Emmitsburg resident Kristina Marshall created this month to give local caregivers a place to share where they’ve found formula on shelves, swap or purchase canisters from each other and find community with other struggling parents.
The group now has close to 800 members, including employees from Giant and other Frederick supermarkets, who notify caregivers when shelves in their stores have been freshly stocked with formula.
Cox started by giving her daughter Similac to supplement breastfeeding, but switched to the Gentlease brand of Enfamil formula after the Abbott recall. She’s been struggling to find it on shelves, since many parents depend on it to feed their babies with sensitive stomachs.
She took time off work Monday morning to drive an hour and a half to West Virginia to purchase four canisters of formula from someone she found on the Formula Finders Facebook page.
Cox also recently spent around $350 on seven 17-ounce cans of Enfamil formula at Frederick’s Megamart. She estimates each can will last her baby about five days.
Though Cox said she can usually find canisters of the formula for $36 or $37 at Costco, Sam’s Club and Walmart, they were about $50 at the Golden Mile supermarket.
Gas is also more expensive these days. The costs of the trips Cox has been taking to find food for her daughter are adding up.
“Hopefully it changes soon,” she said.
On top of the stress of trying to find formula in empty stores, some moms feel guilty that they can’t breastfeed their babies.
Tera Dunbar started breastfeeding her baby boy when he was born in December, but switched to formula when she started having some health problems.
“You feel like you have to explain yourself,” said Dunbar, who lives in the Myersville area with her 4-month-old boy. “People don’t understand, behind the scenes, some moms can’t produce milk or they can’t produce enough. ... There’s just so many scenarios to cast judgment. Like, we’re already feeling horrible as it is that we can’t find formula.”
But the Frederick Facebook page has been helpful, she said. That’s how she learned supermarkets tend to restock on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. She’s planning to take off work Wednesday morning and drive around in search of the Gerber formula her son uses.
Other moms expressed gratitude for the Facebook page, too. Mothers with older children who no longer use formula occasionally chime in, offering tips on where to find canisters.
Heather McCubbin is an active participant in the group, even though all of her kids are over 18. Whenever she’s in Walmart, Target or a grocery store, she drops by the baby aisle to look for formula. When she can find a few cans, she buys them and gives them to caregivers. They pay her over Venmo or PayPal.
Another local mom, Caitlin Zuniga, recently posted on the Facebook page, offering her frozen breast milk. Her 13-month-old boy won’t take a bottle, she said, and the milk would have gone bad in her freezer.
Instead, she gave it to the mom of a 5-month-old boy. It was just enough to last him five or six days, but it was something, she said.
She has five kids and is no stranger to breast milk or formula headaches.
“I can definitely commiserate with the folks who can’t feed their kids,” Zuniga said. “It’s scary.”
Still, some moms said the Facebook group sometimes leads to a rush on stores when someone posts a photo of shelves stocked with formula.
“It’s kind of like a double-edged sword,” said Plaza-Young, the mom of the 3-month-old allergic to milk protein.
Plaza-Young initially intended to breastfeed when she gave birth to her son. But after his allergy was diagnosed, she and her husband switched him to formula.
Now, she has a freezer full of breast milk that he can’t drink. Sometimes, she worries she’ll have to feed it to him if she and her husband run out of formula.
(25) comments
I believe it was just exposed that the Biden Administration has a ton of it stockpiled at the border! Go figure!!
TrekMan, the mass hoarding of infant formula at the border is simply not true. It's all hyperbole. Yes, there is some there, as required by law and the Flores agreement, but the amount at the border is the proverbial drop in the bucket when compared to the shortage caused by the Abbott plant shutting itself down after a fatal contamination of the infant formula manufactured there. Read this article from Reason:
\
https://reason.com/2022/05/13/taking-formula-from-immigrant-babies-wont-fix-the-shortage/
Our protectionist trade policies developed over the last couple of administrations certainly didn't help the situation either:
https://reason.com/2022/05/09/americas-trade-and-regulatory-policies-have-contributed-to-the-baby-formula-shortage/
https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/feihe-future-usmca-1.4858338
https://reason.com/2021/10/29/josh-hawley-wants-to-make-the-supply-chain-crisis-permanent/
There was no pre-made formula back in the day. A FB post reminded me that my mom and older sisters fed infants a combo of evaporated milk, Karo syrup, and water. Perhaps if mothers with babies who have no allergy issues could use this formula, the pre--made would be available for those babies who do have issues.
And they sterilized the bottles and nipples in big pots of boiling water.
why are so many children allergic to so many things these days? Is anyone trying to figure that out?
One theory is kids are not outside playing in the dirt nowadays and are thus bubble children. Another holds that we are more aware of such things.
I do wonder though, why there seem to be more whackadoodle kids in public schools than when I was a kid.
Whiskey - it's because there is more whackadoodle parents these days than ever before!!
I am pretty sure that infants were not normally crawling around in the dirt. I agree about kids in general but these are infants who normally are not exposed to a lot of things.
Kids had issues. My fifth grade boyfriend repeated fifth grade. No big deal to me.
The solution is a simple one. Have Joementia’s FDA allow the opening of the Abbott plant. The plant has been ready to go back on line for months now.
Abbott voluntarily closed the plant. What is it about that that you do not understand? There is a process for re-opening and they are going through it. I get that you think it is okay to kill off a few babies, but the FDA is working with Abbott to get it open.
Piddle lacks a capacity to understand. Rather, piddle just parrots back what the radical sites tell to spout.
I imagine pdl thinks baby formula comes out of one side of the factory and Keystone XL gasoline (yes I think he figures the pipeline contains gasoline) exits the other side of the building. Why does Biden have to own all of the oil and formula in the world?
Wow - piddle is right on time with the usual idiotic response.
Every. Dang. Day. All. Day. Long. [rolleyes]
Peedy, Trump in 2018 hiked up the tariffs on Canadian baby formula, screwing over babies and American Dairy farmers who were selling their milk to Canadian factories.
Protecting profits for companies like Abbott who killed 2 babies with contaminated formula.
You clearly do not understand the food Good Manufacturing Practices, and especially for infant formula found in Title 21 CFR, sections106 and 107, pdl. Simply cleaning a facility does not mean the pathogen is gone. It must be demonstrated by a lot of environmental monitoring, raw material testing, facilities validation, and employee training to assure that the corrective actions were effective. Are you suggesting that those requirements be bypassed to "run at risk", and risk more infant lives? What would you say if another infant died from drinking contaminated formula produced at that plant?
You really are an id844iot. So, open the plant with the operational issues that, in fact, could lead to infant deaths. That is your plan? Are you going to sign off on it AND take the responsibility if something goes wrong? Go get the former YAM IN CHARGE and have a little get together. Between the two of you you might have a few brain cells capable of thinking something through.
Not mentioned under the 2018 USMCA trade agreement Canada was hit with export fees making importing formula from Canada too expensive for American merchants. Protectionism at it’s worst.
I don’t know if this is still an option, but my brother had an extreme milk allergy when he was born, decades ago there weren’t specialized formulas,
The only alternative was goats milk. My father had to drive 5 hours to load up on it, he made the trip weekly for over a year. There are plenty of goat farms locally, check with your pediatrician and see if that can be substituted.
I wonder if a plant-based milk substitute would work in the old homemade baby formula recipes? Several generations of Foxtrots survived on homemade formula made with condensed milk and Karo syrup.
Good ol' Trump throwing a wrench in the works.
He was trying to protect US businesses DA! Sometimes I wonder if you have a clue at all!
TrekMan, Those companies that Trump was trying to protect are the same companies that operate in Canada that make infant formula. The manufacturing sector for that product are overly consolidated, and there are only five of them. The same ones that are in the US. So how did that protectionism help us?
And where has that protection gotten us, Trekboy? Why does our heavily subsidized dairy business need protection in the first place?
