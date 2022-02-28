Even if you have never heard of an age-friendly health system, the phrase probably generates a guess or two about what that would mean to you personally. Earning the designation of being an Age Friendly Health System from the Institute for Healthcare Improvement means that a health system has adopted a patient-centered, geriatric-aware way to treat elderly people.
The changes that come with age can impact care greatly and people have much better health and wellness outcomes when these factors are taken into account with a personal perspective.
Dr. Geetha Chilakamarri, a medical director with the Supportive & Geriatric Care group at Frederick Health, shares, “In a health care world where so much focus is on the disease, we choose to not only focus on the disease but, as importantly, the person who has the disease.”
The basis of the Age Friendly Health System is to utilize a group of considerations called the 4Ms to guide, focus and provide care that takes into account the desires and goals of the person being treated. Because the designation of “age-friendly” is aimed at making a health system friendlier to older adults, the areas of focus are common realms that can be problematic for all of us as we get older.
Three of the Ms are directly related to physical health and wellness: Medications, Mentation and Mobility.
For medication, the approach requires that clinicians take a closer look at how medications interact and/or can be best used in an elderly person. The specialty of geriatrics includes applying research that shows that medications do not work in the same way or at the same doses that they do in younger people. Accounting for this, and in general reducing the number of medications an older person takes, can impact the other two Ms: Mentation and Mobility.
Mentation (the ability to think and express thoughts effectively) and mobility (how effectively a person can get around on their own) can be negatively impacted by certain medications and combinations of medications as we get older. There can be large differences between how a drug impacts a person in their 20s to 50s versus how the same medication impacts someone who is over 65. In addition, mentation and mobility are closely intertwined with quality of life, so they are important areas to monitor and engage in wellness and prevention.
The fourth M ties the whole age-friendly approach together: What Matters. An age-friendly clinician takes into account what matters to a patient. The patient and provider decide what to treat, when to treat, where to treat and what goals to work towards. There are risk/benefit analyses that change as we get older and for which there are individual differences. What matters focuses on helping a person to live life to the fullest on their own terms and in the interest of preserving their ability to do what is meaningful and joyful to them.
Considering what gives us joy does not always enter into conversations with our medical providers. But it should. The reason we all want to be our healthiest is to live our lives with whatever brings us joy. Talk to your primary care physician or any health care provider about what matters to you. Be proactive in managing your plans for your health and for your future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.